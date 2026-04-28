‘Station 19’ Star Gives Cryptic ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Tease (VIDEO)

What To Know A new behind-the-scenes teaser for Grey’s Anatomy features a cryptic line from the Station 19 alum guest-starring in the episode.

See what Danielle Savre had to say about her return as Maya Bishop.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) back on the small screen. Still, the Station 19 alum is returning to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital for all the wrong reasons on Thursday’s (April 30) new episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

In the teaser for the episode, titled “Through the Fire,” Maya is shown being wheeled in with severe burns and has to be rushed in for treatment. And who’s there to greet her but her old firehouse friend Ben Warren (Jason George).

As intense as this reunion might appear to be, behind the scenes, it seems the actors were all smiles.

The show’s official social media channels shared a video of Jason George and Danielle Savre on set together to tease the return of the show from its temporary spring hiatus, and they played into the fan suspicions that Maya might be in very big trouble.

“Hey, what’s up? You gotta tune into this week’s Grey’s Anatomy, especially if you’ve ever seen an episode of Station 19,” George said to start.

That’s when he turned the camera to Danielle Savre, tucked into a hospital bed in her costume gown but smiling as she said, “Tune in. See if I live or die…”

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Savre portrayed the character Maya Bishop for all seven seasons of the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, and the good captain previously dropped by Grey Sloan a few times in Seasons 16, 17, and 19. This will mark her seventh guest stint on the mothership show.

Maya isn’t the only one fans should be worried about as Grey’s returns, of course. The finale for Season 22 is poised to be another epic disaster event — this time, a bridge collapse, which has only sort of happened on the show before — that appears to put some central characters in jeopardy, including Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman).

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC