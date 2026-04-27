What To Know Danielle Fishel is the host of American Idol‘s official podcast for Season 24.

In an interview with TV Insider, Fishel reveals why one elimination surprised her more than the rest.

She also dishes on Ciara Miller and Maura Higgins’ casting on Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars.

As host of American Idol‘s official podcast, Danielle Fishel has had a front row seat to the Season 24 Live Shows over the past several weeks. The Boy Meets World star has been interviewing the eliminated contestants and has her finger on the pulse with what’s going on in the singing competition.

Of all the live eliminations so far, though, Fishel says she was most surprised by Rae being sent home. After Lionel Richie saved her in the Judges’ Song Contest, Rae made the Top 11, but was eliminated the following week.

“I was really shocked that Rae went home,” Fishel admits. “I thought she really seemed like she was a powerhouse singer, she took command of the stage really well. I always felt like she was up there looking like a pro. Even if I didn’t necessarily have my finger on her to be the American Idol of 2026, I did think she was going to make it farther in the competition than she did. That one, I think, shocked me most.”

Two weeks after her elimination, Rae returned to the Idol stage to confirm her romance with Brooks Rosser, who is in the Top 7 and still a contender to win the show. “I had a little bit of a suspicion the week Rae was eliminated and we asked her about the bathroom singing [videos] that her and Brooks had done,” Fishel says. “The way she kind of blushed and was like ‘Hehehe,’ I thought, ‘Oh, that’s quite a reaction from just hearing his name!'”

Scroll down for more from our interview with Fishel, including her thoughts on who’s the frontrunner of Season 24 and more.

Tell me a little bit about how this podcasting gig came about and why you were interested in hosting.

Danielle Fishel: I had the most amazing, wonderful time doing Dancing With the Stars. I had a really thriving directing career behind the camera and was loving every second of it, but there was something about doing Dancing With the Stars where I was back in front of the camera and that just felt really nice. I was surprised by it. I thought the days of being in front of the camera were behind me, but I just felt very much like I wanted to host. I’ve been hosting podcasts for the last three and a half years, starting with Pod Meets World, and when ABC and Hulu asked me if I had an interest in the American Idol podcast, I jumped at the opportunity. I’ve always loved American Idol. It’s one of the biggest brands and franchises in the world. Everybody knows of it. And my number one host idol is Ryan Seacrest and has been for decades. So being able to be part of such a legendary show was a no-brainer.

Who’s your frontrunner of the seven remaining contestants?

It’s really hard for me to choose. I’ve gotten to know them all a little bit personally. They all have their strengths. They all are so unique and so different and they each kind of cater to what I feel like is a different section of America. There is something for everyone on this show. At this point, if you made it to the Top 7, you’re not going to win just because you’re the most talented. They’re all so talented. It’s really going to be a matter of how America votes and I think song choice. Song choice is always important, but I really think in these next few weeks it’s going to be imperative. And not letting the nerves get to you.

It’s too hard for me to pick a frontrunner because I can’t guess who America wants. But I know they’re all so incredibly talented. I’m truly rooting for all of them. It sucks doing the podcast, in a way, because every time I see them, usually they’ve just been eliminated and I’m sad to see them go, but still so grateful to talk to them.

Song choice will be especially interesting in the upcoming Taylor Swift episode…

It’s a tricky situation because sometimes when you’re doing songs that everybody knows, they want to hear it the way they know it. It’s kind of disarming to hear a song that you know and love and then have it done in a totally new arrangement. I thought that was something we noticed a little bit during ’90s week, where a lot of the finalists didn’t even know the ’90s songs and then had these beautiful, incredible, totally different arrangements. But for those of us old enough to know the songs, it was a little bit of , “Oh! I’m not used to hearing it this way.” Then, during Disney Night, the finalists each made it their own, but it sounded more like what we’re used to and I think that’s comforting to the audience to be able to sing along. I’m looking forward to seeing what they do with these Taylor Swift songs that everybody knows.

You were on Dancing With the Stars last year. What are your thoughts on Ciara Miller and Maura Higgins being announced for Season 35?

I’m so excited for Ciara and Maura to be on the show. I think they’re going to have the time of their lives because I know I certainly had the time of my life. I would love to see Ciara have the kind of incredible redemption story like Ariana Madix did. We really saw Ariana come out of her shell on that show and really just blossom, and I’m hoping the same thing will happen for Ciara.

Do you watch Summer House?

I have seen it. I’m aware of the drama. I don’t watch every episode, but I do know what’s going on. I gotta keep my finger on the pulse!

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC