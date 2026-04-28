What To Know Tarek El Moussa reflected on his relationship with Heather Rae El Moussa, sharing key milestones from their love story via social media.

The couple, who wed in 2021, share a son and have starred together on two HGTV shows.

Tarek and Heather will return to the small screen with Christina Haack for Season 2 of The Flipp Off later this year.

Tarek El Moussa got sentimental about his and wife Heather Rae El Moussa‘s relationship journey.

“Our love story,” he captioned a Monday, April 27, Instagram post. Tarek took a trip down memory lane by sharing a montage of photos and clips from his and Heather’s biggest relationship moments over the years.

“I laid on my boat horn to grab her attention & keep the other guy from hitting on her,” Tarek wrote alongside one of his and Heather’s earliest pics together. He added, “First date & knew I met the love of my life. Less than a week after, we moved in together and never looked back.”

Over more relationship pics, he wrote, “Heather met Taylor and Brayden for the first time. I got down on one knee to ask this woman to spend her life with me. Had some troubles planning a wedding during the pandemic. Finally got married! (flipped her name for good). Spent the best honeymoon trip in the Maldives.”

In the post, Tarek recalled how he and Heather “didn’t want more kids, but then changed our minds, and started IVF together.” He continued, “Heather had her egg extractions done. Baby El Moussa was on his way! … baby boy El Moussa actually.” (The couple welcomed their son, Tristan, in 2023.)

Tarek concluded the post by recalling how he and Heather went on to launch two HGTV shows, The Flipping El Moussas and The Flip Off, the latter of which also stars Tarek’s ex-wife, Christina Haack. (The Flipping El Moussas was canceled by HGTV last year, but The Flip Off will return for Season 2 later this year.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa)

Tarek shares his two eldest children — Taylor and Brayden — with Haack, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2018. Tarek and Heather began dating in 2019 and tied the knot two years later. Haack went on to welcome her youngest child, son Hudson, with her second husband, Ant Anstead, in 2019. Haack was married to Anstead from 2018 to 2021 and to Josh Hall from 2021 to 2025.

Haack remains close with her ex, and often goes on double dates with Tarek and Heather with her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, whom she’s been dating since 2024. The two couples recently reunited to celebrate Easter together with their blended family.

“Easter in the desert 2026,” Heather captioned several Instagram photos from the family’s holiday celebration, which included an Easter egg hunt for the kids.

Last month, Christina addressed speculation that Larocca will serve as her partner on Season 2 of The Flipp Off. (Christina competed solo on the show’s first season following her split from Hall.)

“We are just getting started. Unfortunately, I don’t have much to tease yet. We just started filming, but so far, so good. It’s gonna be very fun,” she told Entertainment Tonight on March 12. When asked about Larocca’s possible involvement in the show, she stated, “Umm, yeah. He will be involved a little bit.”

The Flip Off, Season 2, 2026, HGTV