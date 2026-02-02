Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Share Sweet Photos for Son Tristan’s 3rd Birthday

What To Know Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa celebrated their son Tristan’s 3rd birthday with heartfelt social media tributes.

The family marked the occasion with a special outing to Monster Jam, where Tristan enjoyed a monster truck-themed cake and memorable festivities.

Tarek’s ex-wife, Christina Haack, and fans also sent Tristan birthday wishes via social media.

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa‘s little boy is growing up!

The HGTV couple took to social media to celebrate their son Tristan’s 3rd birthday on Saturday, January 31. “To My earth angel, my sweet Tristan bear. While I was preparing this birthday post for you I was looking through all of our photos from the day you were born…. and it makes me emotional because I cannot believe that my baby boy is 3 today,” Heather captioned a joint Instagram post with Tarek. “You have changed me in the most beautiful ways. you light up every room that you are in, and you light my heart up all day every single day! in a world full of chaos you are my calm and my peace.”

She added, “I love you so insanely much my little bestie. I love being your mama, and I’m so grateful your soul chose me. You have made this life so fulfilling and beautiful. Happy 3rd birthday my baby boy. Love your mommy.”

The post’s caption also featured a sweet message from Tarek. “How unexpected and wonderful…no other way to explain my Tristan Bear,” he wrote. “He’s in love with his momma, he’s obsessed with his brother, and gets so excited to play with his big sister! For me… he has brought out a side of me I never expected in my 40’s and I couldn’t be happier! All of us and our families are obsessed with this boy and for good reason:).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Rae El Moussa (@theheatherraeelmoussa)

Tarek continued, “You would never think lightning would strike three times but it happened for me.❤️ Love your dad and the world, happy 3rd birthday boo boo bear!”

Tarek and Heather tied the knot in October 2021 and welcomed Tristan in January 2023. Tarek also shares his older two kids — Taylor, 15, and Brayden, 10 — with his ex-wife, Christina Haack. (Haack shares her 6-year-old son, Hudson, with her ex-husband Ant Anstead.)

Haack was one of several people who sent birthday wishes to Tristan in the post’s comments. “Happy Birthday Tristan! Tina loves you. ❤️,” she wrote. Another person added, “We love you Tristan bear! Happy birthday ❤️.”

Someone else shared, “Happy Birthday to your beautiful boy Tristan!” A different user wrote, “He is so precious 🥰 it’s been such a joy watching him grow❤️ happy birthday to Tristan!!!” A separate person posted, “Stop it! This is the best I’m crying lol happy birthday Tristan 🥳🎂.”

The couple’s post featured adorable videos of Tristan from over the years. In another Instagram post on Sunday, February 1, Tarek and Heather shared footage from Tristan’s fun birthday celebration at the sporting event Monster Jam.

“We celebrated our sweet Tristan bear turning THREE at Monster Jam and it was pure magic!!! Watching his little face light up the entire time is something we will never forget it,” Heather captioned clips from the fun day out, which included Tristan blowing out candles on a monster truck-themed cake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Rae El Moussa (@theheatherraeelmoussa)

“So grateful for moments like these that turn into core memories for our family. Thank you @monsterjam for helping us celebrate in the most fun, unforgettable way. Tristan is officially more obsessed than ever 💙,” she added. “Best birthday for our boy!! 🥳✨.”

Tarek, Heather, and Haack will return to HGTV for Season 2 of The Flip Off later this year. The season, which does not yet have a premiere date, will see the trio compete against each other to earn the biggest profit for their respective home renovations.