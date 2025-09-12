Jimmy Kimmel Slams Trump Over Charlie Kirk Shooting Response

Jimmy Kimmel has called out Donald Trump for his hypocrisy after the President blamed the rhetoric of the “radical left” for the fatal shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on Wednesday (September 10).

On Thursday’s (September 11) edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host started by speaking out against the “senseless” actions that claimed Kirk’s life and criticized those celebrating the death.

“I‘ve seen a lot of extraordinarily vile responses to this from both sides of the political spectrum,” Kimmel said. “Some people are cheering this, which is something I won’t ever understand.”

Kirk was hosting an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday as part of his “American Comeback Tour” series of speaking to college students when he appeared to be shot in the neck. Authorities continue to hunt for the shooter.

Kimmel then turned his attention to Trump’s response, comparing it to the messages from several former presidents. “With all these terrible things happening,” the host stated, “you would think that our President would at least make an attempt to bring us together, but he didn’t.”

We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy. Michelle and I will be praying for Charlie’s family tonight, especially his wife Erika and their two young children. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 10, 2025

After showing posts from former Presidents, Kimmel added, “President Obama did. President Biden did. Presidents Bush and Clinton did. President Trump did not. Instead, he blamed Democrats for their rhetoric.”

He was referring to a speech Trump shared on social media on Thursday, where the President said, “For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans, like Charlie, to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals. This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now.”

Kimmel noted Trump’s hypocrisy, bringing up several examples of the President calling for violence over the years. “The man who told a crowd of supporters that maybe the Second Amendment people should do something about Hillary Clinton,” Kimmel said. “The man who said he wouldn’t mind if someone shot through the fake news media.”

He continued, “The man who unleashed a mob on the Capitol, and said Liz Cheney should face nine barrels shooting at her for supporting his opponent, blames the radical left for their rhetoric.”

On Wednesday, Kimmel shared a message about Kirk’s killing on Instagram, writing, “Can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human? On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence.”

Elsewhere in Thursday’s monologue, Kimmel touched on the latest Epstein files drama and Trump’s ongoing determination not to have them fully released.

The comedian said he finds it surprising that we know “literally everything else about Donald Trump” from what he eats to when he’s tweeting on the toilet, and yet “these files are the one thing that’s still a mystery when it comes to the world’s most famous orangutan.”

This led Kimmel to believe “there must be something truly crazy in them,” joking, “Like video of him, nude, riding a Jet Ski? Or maybe Polaroids of a crooked little mushroom stump? I don’t know, I’m just asking questions, okay?”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue above and let us know your thoughts below.