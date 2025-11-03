When Dancing With the Stars premiered in 2005, the most controversial thing you’d see was likely some tension between pairings or a mid-dance misstep. On a particularly interesting day, maybe you’d get lucky and see Maks Chmerkovskiy talking back to one of the judges.

But as reality TV began to evolve and social media made fame more attainable, the show’s casting started to change, too, expanding to include some of pop culture’s more controversial names.

These choices weren’t necessarily an intentional strategy to keep the show in headlines, but they certainly have made sure the buzz around the show continues.

“The celebrity landscape has changed enormously,” showrunner and executive producer Conrad Green told TV Insider of the evolving casting choices. “When [the show] launched in 2005, there was no Twitter. There was no social media. There was no iPhone. Make sure you’re reflecting the world as it is now, not the world as it used to be.”

Who could have predicted the world would become obsessed with swinging Mormons this past year? How could they resist casting one (or two)? This inclusivity has always been central to the show’s appeal, which gives everyone a fair chance at ballroom glory, Green explaine.

“Our audience really embraces all types of people, and I think that’s kind of what the story has always got to be,” he said. “We are not a show that’s here for one type of America. We’re a show that’s here for all of America, and we hope that [the audience] will listen and learn and get to know people and enjoy people who might not be people they encounter a lot in their own lives.”

The contentious approach to representation may bring on some mixed reactions, but it’s clear that whatever they’re doing is working.

Season 34 has continuously broken both voting and viewer records, with a season-high 6.63 million viewers for its Wicked-themed episode, which was also the largest same-day audience for the show since Season 29. It also increased in viewers for five consecutive weeks, becoming the first fall show to do so in 34 years (when the Nielsen measurement of viewers was created).

Scroll down for a look back at some of the most controversial contestants Dancing With the Stars has had on the show.

