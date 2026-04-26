‘The Way Home’ Cast Breaks Down Del’s Secret About Elliot’s Mother (VIDEO)

Kat (Chyler Leigh) is finally getting to have fun in her trips through time on The Way Home in Season 4. She heads to 1925 in Episode 2, looking for answers about Elliot’s (Evan Williams) mom, Tessa, whom they’ve realized time-traveled using the pond with a Landry.

And by the end of this episode, a very strong possibility for that character is revealed. TV Insider spoke with Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow about that and more. Warning: Spoilers for The Way Home Season 4 Episode 2 ahead!

In 1976, Alice (Laflamme-Snow) reunites with the young version of her grandfather, Colton (Jordan Doww), and is there when his brother, Griffin, returns. That coincides with, in the present day, Del (MacDowell) opening up about a pact she made with her late husband and revealing that Griffin is the one missing from a photo of herself, Colton, and Tessa when they were younger. She thinks he took her.

“I can understand the complex reasons of knowing how much you should tell somebody and how much more would you hurt them by telling them something,” MacDowell tells us in the video interview above. “I mean, it’s such a delicate situation and it’s only because of the things that come up in Season 4 that forces her to say the things that she ends up saying to Elliot, talking about what the history of his mother.”

Added Williams, “Del hasn’t been as forthcoming as she could have been. And one of the recurring themes in this show is the things we do to try to protect and preserve each other. Sometimes make things more complicated. And so nobody’s immune from that, at least of all the matriarch.”

Laflamme Snow points out, “No one expects that their family member is going to fall into a time traveling pond and unearth every family secret. But I get why she would move forward thinking that that would be the less painful option for her and Elliot’s relationship because you just don’t think anyone’s going to dig up everything that we’ve dug up into the show.”

Kat, meanwhile, in 1925, encounters Fern (Bianca Melchior), who’s delighted to meet her first time traveler. She brings her back to her place — she’s living in the newspaper office, where she’s a columnist — then to a party at Lingermore, hosted by Grayson Goodwin (Gabriel Hogan). When prohibitions officers show up — among them, Port Haven’s new Temperance Inspector Cliff Kane (Dan Jeannotte) — Fern leads Kat in ditching their booze and running, and when she leaves her at the pond, she gets a look upon hearing about Tessa.

Leigh loved the 1925 scenes. “We had such a ball,” she shared. “It was just so much fun. And I was so glad when they said before we started this season that Kat was finally going to have a chance to go back and actually be excited about where she was at some point.”

She continued, “And for her to be there with and understand the dynamics of who Grandma Fern is and why Grandma Fern was the way that she was, because when you first meet young Fern … you’re like, ‘Whoa, OK, some stuff went down.’ … Kat just gets mesmerized by this incredibly vibrant, complicated, but just like a force to be reckoned with. And chalk that up to Bianca who plays young Fern where she’s like an incredible dancer, incredible singer, incredible artist.”

Watch the full video interview above for more from Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow.

The Way Home, Sundays, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel