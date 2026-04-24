Nancy Guthrie Kidnapper Made Mistakes That Can Nail Him, Says Ex-FBI Agent

What To Know Retired FBI agent Jim Clemente believes the kidnapper of Nancy Guthrie will eventually be caught due to mistakes made during and after the crime.

Clemente suggests the suspect is closely monitoring media coverage, possibly altering his appearance and alibi.

Despite no suspects being named, Clemente is confident that investigative leads will ultimately lead to an arrest.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than 80 days, and no suspects have been named, but a retired FBI agent believes the alleged kidnapper will eventually be caught due to mistakes he made while committing the crime.

Speaking to NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin on the latest episode of Brian Entin Investigates, former FBI agent and profiler Jim Clemente was asked what he thinks is going through the mind of the perpetrator right now.

“What is going through his mind is likely, ‘Did I actually get away with this?'” Clemente said, per Parade. “‘Was I able to permanently conceal her body? And will there be any way that they won’t be able to tie it to me?'”

Clemente added that he believes the suspect would be watching “every bit of coverage” on this case and “perhaps even talking to people about it to try to find out more information.” He said he could also be “setting up an alibi with other people. In other words, that he was somewhere else and could not have been involved.”

He also speculated that the kidnapper had likely changed his appearance and the car’s appearance, or even sold the car.

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since the early hours of February 1, when police believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. While investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and a description of that individual, no suspects have been named.

While police haven’t named any suspects, Clemente stated that he believes the person responsible will ultimately be brought to justice.

“I firmly believe that the mistakes that this offender made during the course of committing this crime and afterwards—and even before actually committing the crime in the pre-attack surveillance that appears to have happened—that he will be caught,” he said.

As previously reported, Clemente told Entin that he believes the DNA evidence, specifically the blood found outside Nancy’s front porch, points to only one kidnapper.

“There’s no evidence to me that there are more than one offender here,” he explained. “If there was three different shoe print patterns in the blood stains… that would tell me something. I don’t see it. I’m not aware of that evidence.”