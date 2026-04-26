What To Know A&E paid tribute to Darrell Sheets, a longtime Storage Wars star, with an on-screen memorial.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of Sheets’ death.

Sheets appeared in 163 episodes of Storage Wars from 2010 to 2023.

A&E honored Darrell Sheets with an on-screen tribute on Saturday, April 15 — three days after the former Storage Wars star was found dead at his Arizona home.

At the end of Saturday’s Storage Wars episode, A&E displayed a title card reading “In Memoriam Darrell Sheets,” along with the reality personality’s birth and death dates, according to Us Weekly.

Sheets, 67, was found dead on Wednesday, April 22, at his residence in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. In a statement, the Lake Havasu City Police Department said officers responded to reports of a deceased individual around 2 a.m. local time and found “a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,’ per People.

Authorities are still investigating the incident, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LHCPD at 928-855-1171, according to People. Additionally, LHCPD Sgt. Kyle Ridgway told the magazine that police are also looking into the cyberbullying accusations mentioned by Storage Wars costar René Nezhoda.

Nezhoda said in an Instagram post on Wednesday that a cyberbully had been “really, really tormenting” Sheets of late.

“You never know what demons somebody faces and what they go through and what you might push them through,” Nezhoda added. “And I also highly encourage law enforcement — Darrell has been posting a lot about the guy that has been cyberbullying and torturing him, and I really hope they look into that guy, and that’s just not a pass. Because it’s just not right.”

Sheets appeared in 163 episodes of Storage Wars between 2010 and 2023, joining other treasure hunters — including his son, Brandon — in bidding on abandoned storage lockers up for auction.

“We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family, Darrell ‘The Gambler’ Sheets,” A&E said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the 988 Lifeline by calling or texting 988 or using the online chat. If you or a loved one is in immediate danger, call 911.