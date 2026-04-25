Wedding Bells on ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Forsytes’ Finale, Probing the ‘Family Guy,’ Comeback

Nate and Cassie experience the wedding bell blues in Euphoria. The Masterpiece drama The Forsytes ends its first season. A colonoscopy returns dividends on Family Guy. An AI leak causes more havoc on the set of HBO‘s The Comeback.

Patrick Wymore/HBO

Euphoria

9/8c

SUNDAY: Even blessed events like a wedding tend to be less than euphoric on this heightened melodrama, so if you’re expecting a degree of calamity at the lavish nuptials of Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi), you probably won’t be disappointed. Elsewhere, Rue (Zendaya) becomes a pawn in the war between her former drug boss, Laurie (Martha Kelly), and Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje). True Blood‘s Sam Trammell guest-stars as the new man in Jules’ (Hunter Schafer) world.

Sean Gleason/Courtesy of Mammoth Screen & MASTERPIECE

The Forsytes

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: The latest Masterpiece adaptation of John Galsworthy’s Forsyte Saga ends its first season with several relationships among the stockbroking family on the ropes. Younger Jolyon (Danny Griffin) makes a fateful decision regarding his wife, Frances (Tuppence Middleton), and his first love, Louisa (Eleanor Tomlinson), the mother of the twins he only recently discovered. His stuffier cousin Soames (Joshua Orpin), having crushed his new bride Irene’s (Millie Gibson) dreams of Paris, builds a home in the country to spirit her away from London, where he can better control her. Because that always ends well. Overseeing it all: matriarch Ann (Francesca Annis), who drops a bombshell. A second season has already been filmed.

Fox

Family Guy

9/8c

SUNDAY: What treasures, or horrors, lurk in the bowels of Peter Griffin, the hapless protagonist of Seth MacFarlane‘s irreverent animated comedy? When he succumbs to a colonoscopy, Peter learns that his intestines harbor a rare collectible action figure toy. (How it got there, we might prefer not to know.) When he learns how much he can get for selling it, his buddies get a different sort of indigestion: envy.

Erin Simkin/HBO

The Comeback

10:30/9:30c

SUNDAY: “How am I the bad guy?” sitcom star Valerie Cherish (the great Lisa Kudrow) wails when she takes the brunt of the blame after news is leaked that her new show How’s That? is being written by AI. Her husband, Mark (Damian Young), has abandoned her for Burning Man, and she’s getting zero support from the studio or her “producing partner” Billy (Dan Bucatinsky). Even a trusted member of her team appears to be turning on her, refusing to sign an NDA. We’ve always known comedy is hard, but this is ridiculous.

Food Network

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing

Season Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: Master chefs embark on an endurance challenge in the third season of the extreme cooking competition, with 24 high-profile contestants taking on 24 tests of their skills over 24 consecutive hours. Michael Symon and Esther Choi are the hosts, with Jet Tila the guest judge in the premiere, a first shift involving strategy skills that will decide who moves on for the rest of the grueling day and night.

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