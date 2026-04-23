Who Is Niko Mijailovic? ‘Running Point’ Tribute Explained

Running Point may be a delightful sports comedy, but the series took time to get serious as the Netflix hit paid tribute to Niko Mijailovic at the end of Season 2’s third episode.

The closing shot of the episode was a card that read, “In Loving Memory of #6 Niko Mijailovic,” but who was Niko Mijailovic? The young athlete was 15 when he died in an accident about a year ago in Los Angeles. According to Deadline, Mijailovic wore the number six on his jersey as a varsity volleyball player at the elite private school, Campbell Hall.

The tribute to Mijailovic was reportedly made because it was mentioned during the boy’s memorial service that the last thing he watched with his family was Running Point Season 1. As friends of Mijailovic’s family are connected to the show itself, the Running Point producers were made aware of the loss and were so moved that they decided to include the special tribute to the boy.

As viewers know, Running Point follows the Gordon family, who own and operate the fictional basketball team known as the Los Angeles Waves.

The show chronicles Isla Gordon’s (Kate Hudson) rise as her brother Cam (Justin Theroux) steps aside following a scandal. Supporting Isla along the way are her other brothers, Ness (Scott MacArthur), Sandy (Drew Tarver), and Jackie (Fabrizio Guido), the latter of whom is uncovered as a brother during Season 1’s run. Season 2 carries on the Gordon family’s story as they attempt to bring the Los Angeles Waves all the way to victory in the playoffs.

The hilarious and heartwarming story has won over plenty of viewers since its debut, making its enjoyment by Mijailovic and his family all the more understandable. What did you think of Running Point Season 2’s tribute to Mijailovic? Let us know in the comments section below.

Running Point, Season 2, Streaming now, Netflix