Who Is Niko Mijailovic? ‘Running Point’ Tribute Explained

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Kate Hudson, Drew Tarver, and Fabrizio Guido in 'Running Point' Season 2
Netflix

Running Point may be a delightful sports comedy, but the series took time to get serious as the Netflix hit paid tribute to Niko Mijailovic at the end of Season 2’s third episode.

The closing shot of the episode was a card that read, “In Loving Memory of #6 Niko Mijailovic,” but who was Niko Mijailovic? The young athlete was 15 when he died in an accident about a year ago in Los Angeles. According to Deadline, Mijailovic wore the number six on his jersey as a varsity volleyball player at the elite private school, Campbell Hall.

The tribute to Mijailovic was reportedly made because it was mentioned during the boy’s memorial service that the last thing he watched with his family was Running Point Season 1. As friends of Mijailovic’s family are connected to the show itself, the Running Point producers were made aware of the loss and were so moved that they decided to include the special tribute to the boy.

'Running Point' honors Niko Mijailovic

Netflix

As viewers know, Running Point follows the Gordon family, who own and operate the fictional basketball team known as the Los Angeles Waves.

The show chronicles Isla Gordon’s (Kate Hudson) rise as her brother Cam (Justin Theroux) steps aside following a scandal. Supporting Isla along the way are her other brothers, Ness (Scott MacArthur), Sandy (Drew Tarver), and Jackie (Fabrizio Guido), the latter of whom is uncovered as a brother during Season 1’s run. Season 2 carries on the Gordon family’s story as they attempt to bring the Los Angeles Waves all the way to victory in the playoffs.

The hilarious and heartwarming story has won over plenty of viewers since its debut, making its enjoyment by Mijailovic and his family all the more understandable. What did you think of Running Point Season 2’s tribute to Mijailovic? Let us know in the comments section below.

Running Point, Season 2, Streaming now, Netflix

Running Point key art
Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson

Brenda Song

Brenda Song

Drew Tarver

Drew Tarver

Scott MacArthur

Scott MacArthur

Max Greenfield

Max Greenfield

Chet Hanks

Chet Hanks

Fabrizio Guido

Fabrizio Guido

Jay Ellis

Jay Ellis

Toby Sandeman

Toby Sandeman

Keyla Monterroso Mejia

Keyla Monterroso Mejia

Roberto Sanchez

Uche Agada

Uche Agada

Dane DiLiegro

Dane DiLiegro

Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux

Full Cast & Crew

Netflix

Series

2025–

TVMA

Comedy

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Running Point ›

Running Point




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Darrell Sheets
1
‘Storage Wars’ Darrell Sheets Was ‘Cyberbullied’ Before Suicide, Claims Costar
TV Personality Darrell Sheets attends A&E Networks 2012 Upfront at Lincoln Center on May 9, 2012 in New York City
2
Darrell Sheets Dies: ‘Storage Wars’ Star Was 67
“Welcome to Goodbye” – Two joyful wedding celebrations bring loved ones together while old tensions and heartfelt confessions surface one last time. Meanwhile, tough goodbyes loom and the family looks ahead to a new chapter shaped by love, growth and change, on the series finale of THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, May 11 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ Pictured: Tichina Arnold as Tina, Cedric The Entertainer as Calvin, Beth Behrs as Gemma, Hank Greenspan as Grover, Max Greenfield as Dave, Marcel Spears as Marty and Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm.
3
Why ‘The Neighborhood’ Series Finale Was Rewritten
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After Jamie Ding Rival’s ‘Crazy’ Decision
Carrie Ann Inaba on Season 34, Episode 9, of ABC's 'Dancing With the Stars,' November 11, 2025.
5
Carrie Ann Inaba Shares How Sjögren’s Disease Affects Her ‘DWTS’ Role