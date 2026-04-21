Is ‘Running Point’ Renewed for Season 3?

Running Point is returning for Season 2 at Netflix in April, and we can’t help but wonder if the comedy will be renewed for Season 3.

While the show’s second season will likely determine Season 3 chances, fans might recall that Season 1’s release was almost immediately followed by Season 2’s renewal, meaning the answer could loom closer on the horizon than we realize.

In the meantime, we’re breaking down everything we know about a potential third season so far, including who is likely to appear in the show and when it could potentially return. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for any renewal news surrounding Running Point.

Has Running Point been renewed for Season 3?

Running Point hasn’t been renewed for Season 3 yet, but stay tuned for any updates or news around a potential renewal as we gear up for Season 2’s premiere.

Who will star in Running Point Season 3?

Running Point currently stars Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Jay Ellis, Chet Hanks, Max Greenfield, Toby Sandeman, Uche Agada, Roberto Sanchez, and Justin Theroux, among others.

What will Running Point Season 3 be about?

Running Point Season 3 hasn’t been ordered yet, but we’d imagine it would continue to follow the Gordon family as they run the Los Angeles Waves basketball team. As Season 2’s logline teases, Isla (Kate Hudson) is doing her best to run a franchise while also balancing her personal life.

To survive the family power plays for her top spot and the scrutiny of the board, she’ll have to rip up last season’s game plan. What could Season 3 possibly bring about? Check out Season 2 to find out where the story leaves off and how it sets up a potential Season 3.

Who will make Running Point Season 3?

Running Point hails from executive producers for television by Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen.

Running Point, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, April 23, Netflix