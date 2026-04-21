Is ‘Running Point’ Renewed for Season 3?

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Kate Hudson and Brenda Song in 'Running Point' Season 2
Katrina Marcinowski / Netflix

Running Point is returning for Season 2 at Netflix in April, and we can’t help but wonder if the comedy will be renewed for Season 3.

While the show’s second season will likely determine Season 3 chances, fans might recall that Season 1’s release was almost immediately followed by Season 2’s renewal, meaning the answer could loom closer on the horizon than we realize.

In the meantime, we’re breaking down everything we know about a potential third season so far, including who is likely to appear in the show and when it could potentially return. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for any renewal news surrounding Running Point.

Has Running Point been renewed for Season 3?

Running Point hasn’t been renewed for Season 3 yet, but stay tuned for any updates or news around a potential renewal as we gear up for Season 2’s premiere.

Who will star in Running Point Season 3?

Running Point currently stars Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Jay Ellis, Chet Hanks, Max Greenfield, Toby Sandeman, Uche Agada, Roberto Sanchez, and Justin Theroux, among others.

Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, and Fabrizio Guido in 'Running Point' Season 2

Katrina Marcinowski / Netflix

What will Running Point Season 3 be about?

Running Point Season 3 hasn’t been ordered yet, but we’d imagine it would continue to follow the Gordon family as they run the Los Angeles Waves basketball team. As Season 2’s logline teases, Isla (Kate Hudson) is doing her best to run a franchise while also balancing her personal life.

'Running Point' Star Fabrizio Guido on Playing the Heart of the Gordon Family & Jackie's Chances With Sofia in Potential Season 2 (Exclusive)
Related

'Running Point' Star Fabrizio Guido on Playing the Heart of the Gordon Family & Jackie's Chances With Sofia in Potential Season 2 (Exclusive)

To survive the family power plays for her top spot and the scrutiny of the board, she’ll have to rip up last season’s game plan. What could Season 3 possibly bring about? Check out Season 2 to find out where the story leaves off and how it sets up a potential Season 3.

Who will make Running Point Season 3?

Running Point hails from executive producers for television by Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen.

Running Point, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, April 23, Netflix

Running Point key art
Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson

Brenda Song

Brenda Song

Drew Tarver

Drew Tarver

Scott MacArthur

Scott MacArthur

Max Greenfield

Max Greenfield

Chet Hanks

Chet Hanks

Fabrizio Guido

Fabrizio Guido

Jay Ellis

Jay Ellis

Toby Sandeman

Toby Sandeman

Keyla Monterroso Mejia

Keyla Monterroso Mejia

Roberto Sanchez

Uche Agada

Uche Agada

Dane DiLiegro

Dane DiLiegro

Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux

Full Cast & Crew

Netflix

Series

2025–

TVMA

Comedy

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Running Point ›

Running Point

Brenda Song

Drew Tarver

Fabrizio Guido

Ike Barinholtz

Jay Ellis

Justin Theroux

Kate Hudson

Max Greenfield

Mindy Kaling

Scott MacArthur




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
American Idol Top 11
1
‘American Idol’: Who Made the Top 7?
Tom Llamas, David Muir, Tony Dokoupil
2
NBC, ABC & CBS Evening News Ratings: Two Networks Hit Trouble
LL Cool J on Season 23, Episode 17, of CBS' 'NCIS,' April 21, 2026.
3
LL Cool J Returns to ‘NCIS,’ Will Trent Grieves, Bear Grylls Runs Wild with Matthew McConaughey, ‘Daredevil’ Welcomes Back Jessica Jones
Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton and Riley Green as Garrett in 'Marshals' Season 1 Episode 9
4
‘Marshals’ Ratings: How Is ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Doing at CBS?
5
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Returning Champion Wins $134,000 – See Ryan Seacrest’s Reaction