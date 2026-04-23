‘Running Point’: Kate Hudson & Brenda Song on Isla & Allie’s Season 2 Love Story (VIDEO)

The basketball court is back in session! Netflix’s rim-com (get it? Sports!) Running Point just dropped its second season, and once again, the newly minted president of the L.A. Waves, Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson), has a bunch of balls in the air.

Not only is her wedding to Lev (Max Greenfield) looming, but she’s also still caught up in that kiss she shared last season with exiting coach Jay (Jay Ellis), and her older brother Cam (Justin Theroux) has returned from rehab with an eye on taking over the top spot within their family-owned franchise. “Cam is back and he’s a much stronger presence in the organization again,” Hudson explains in the video interview above. “It throws me off my axis. It sort of throws me, and then certain things start to unravel.”

Adding to the chaos is Isla’s desire to replace Jay with a once-great relic of the game (Ray Romano) against her family’s wishes and the not-so-abrupt departure of her trusted assistant Allie (unrepentant scene stealer Brenda Song), who tires of being passed over just because she’s besties with the boss. That development, in particular, provides a sweetly emotional core to the season, as well as a sharply observed take on the often-messy politics of work-life boundaries.

“I feel like we have our own love story in this season, which is really fun,” agrees Hudson. “We get to really delve into our origin story, how we met. And it’s not just the complicated dynamics of working with your family, but working with your friends and how that can either tear you apart or bring you closer together.”

“I think the struggle is Allie is a hard-ass with everyone except for Isla because at the end of the day, Isla is her best friend,” continues Song. “She’s Isla’s biggest cheerleader, but at the same time, at some point you have to start looking at your own self-worth. It makes you reevaluate your relationship with your friends, your boss. I think the dynamics are really tricky. And I think that was Allie’s biggest struggle this season, was figuring out how to stand on her own two feet and standing up to her best friend, which is really hard to do.”

Still, the actresses admit that exploring the Allie-Isla of it all came with some surprising upsides — especially when it came to costuming their college flashbacks. “It was really, really fun,” Song recalls. “I personally love doing all the throwback stuff. That was a fun day. Yeah. Throwing on Uggs and Juicy Couture.”

“At one point I looked at my outfit and I was like, ‘I think I owned this entire outfit,'” admits Hudson. “I actually think it might also be on the poster to Raising Helen!”

Score one for the 2004 callback!

Running Point, Season 2, Streaming Now, Netflix