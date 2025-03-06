Running Point shot a winning basket at Netflix as the family comedy starring Kate Hudson scores a Season 2 renewal just a week after its Season 1 debut.

Considering the quick turnaround, we’re breaking down everything we know about Season 2 so far, ranging from returning stars to potential plots, and much more. Scroll down for a closer look, and let us know if you’ll be tuning in for the upcoming chapter when it lands on the streamer.

When is Running Point Season 2 premiering?

Running Point Season 2 doesn’t currently have a premiere date, but Netflix announced its renewal for Season 2 on March 6, 2025, exactly one week after its debut on February 27th. Stay tuned for updates surrounding a premiere date once the series Season 2 production gets underway.

What has been said about Running Point‘s Season 2 renewal?

According to Netflix, Running Point‘s success was a slam dunk upon its debut pulling in 9.3 million views and ranking among the Top 10 in 83 countries. In a statement surrounding the renewal co-creator, executive producer, and writer Mindy Kaling said, “We are so thrilled to be able to deliver a Season 2 of Running Point to the fans of the show. We still cannot believe the response from audiences — thank you to everyone who has watched! Thank you to our partners at Netflix, Warner Brothers, our star who brought this show to life, Kate Hudson, and of course Executive Producers Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis, without whom there would be no Running Point.

What will Running Point Season 2 be about?

No loglines for Season 2 have been shared, but as viewers saw in the finale episode, there were more than a few cliffhangers for Season 2 to address. After taking over as president of the Los Angeles Waves, Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) managed to steer the team toward success despite the factors working against her. While the team may have lost their big final game, Isla was resolved to deliver basketball greatness next season, until she walked into her office to find older brother and former disgraced president Cam (Justin Theroux) sitting behind her desk.

Not to mention, her relationship with pediatrician Lev (Max Greenfield) was up in the air, especially after a spontaneous kiss with coach Jay Brown (Jay Ellis). We can imagine these big cliffhangers will be addressed as the show continues to explore the growing relationship between Isla, her brothers Sandy (Drew Tarver) and Ness (Scott MacArthur), and their newly-discovered baby brother Jackie (Fabrizio Guido).

Who stars in Running Point Season 2?

Running Point‘s first season featured Hudson, Tarver, MacArthur, Guido, Theroux, Ellis, Brenda Song, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada, and Dane DiLiegro among others. We’re keeping out fingers crossed they’ll all be back, but stay tuned for any updates surrounding official announcements.

Who makes Running Point Season 2?

As mentioned, above, Mindy Kaling is a co-creator of the series alongside fellow writers Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen, the latter of which serves as showrunner. In addition to Kaling, Barinholtz, and Stassen, executive producers on the series include Hudson, Howard Klein, Jeanie Buss, and Linda Rambis. Meanwhile, Jordan Rambis serves as a producer. Running Point is produced by Mindy Kaling’s Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Does Running Point Season 2 have a trailer?

No, there are currently no trailers or teasers for Running Point Season 2 yet, but stay tuned as it takes shape at Netflix.

Running Point, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Netflix