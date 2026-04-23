‘Ghosts’ Sneak Peek: Will Guest Star Justin Kirk Help Save Woodstone? (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
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What To Know

  • Will Sam and Jay get involved with local politics in order to save their business at Woodstone?
  • A potential deal with Mayor Tad (guest star Justin Kirk) could prove beneficial, but an old friendship might get in the way.

Ghosts is getting into politics, or at least, that’s what TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek is teasing for the latest episode, “The Investor,” which sees Mayor Tad (guest star Justin Kirk) attempting to buy into Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) business.

As viewers will recall from the previous episode, the money they were hoping to make during a private poker game at their home went awry when Jay’s selfie with player Iain Armitage drew the attention of authorities. Needless to say, the couple is hard up for cash, especially now that one of their funders, ghost Trevor (Asher Grodman), is out of his online job that was providing some much-needed cash flow.

And as seen in the clip above, the mayor is offering a helping hand, due in part because it will also make him look good. “You’re saying you want to give us money to save the business so we can keep running it and nothing’s gonna change?” Sam offers after Tad reveals his intentions to buy into Woodstone and Mahesh as businesses.

Utkarsh Ambudkar, Justin Kirk, Richie Moriarty, Rose McIver, and Tristan D. Lalla in 'Ghosts' Season 5

Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Ultimately, he let’s his true intentions be known as Tad notes, “If a few headlines pop up here and there about how Mayor Tad saved a local business in an election year, well, you know, so be it.”

The shifty nature of the deal and the personal benefit Tad would receive from funding Sam and Jay’s business don’t bother the couple, who are all too eager to sign a deal. The potential resolution to their problem is short-lived though when Sam and Jay’s pal Mark, who also has been their contractor since moving into Woodstone, swings by their table at Mahesh.

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The encounter reveals some old beef between Tad and Mark that takes the mayor’s offer off the metaphorical table. Will Sam and Jay drop Mark for Tad’s money, or will they stick by their friend? Fans will have to tune into the episode, but in the meantime, check out the exciting clip above.

Ghosts, Season 5, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

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