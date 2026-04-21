Ghosts Season 5 may still be airing, but it’s never too early to start looking ahead to the future, and the CBS comedy is gearing up for some big changes when it comes to its schedule.

While it’s officially been announced that Season 6 of Ghosts will air as part of CBS’s midseason programming slate, there are still some things fans can look forward to in the fall. As we dig into Season 6 details, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the show’s future, including upcoming specials and much more. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more on Ghosts Season 6 as the show takes shape at CBS.

When will Ghosts Season 6 Premiere?

Ghosts Season 6 is slated to air in the midseason slate for CBS’s 2026-2027 schedule. This means that Season 6 will not arrive in the fall like it has, ever since it debuted. Instead, fans will have to wait until the beginning of the new year or even spring to tune into the comedy. Stay tuned for an official date as we get closer to 2027.

What is airing in Ghosts‘ place?

Instead of Ghosts occupying the Thursday 8:30/7:30c timeslot this fall, the new supernatural comedy Eternally Yours, which also hails from Ghosts creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, will make its debut, filling the spot.

What are the Ghosts Season 6 specials?

Season 6 of Ghosts may not arrive in the fall, but there will be two hour-long Halloween and Ghostmas special episodes airing. Stay tuned for exact dates on Ghosts‘ specials as we approach the fall.

Who will star in Ghosts Season 6?

Ghosts currently stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as a living couple, Sam and Jay, overseeing the haunted Woodstone estate. Joining them for some laughs are Danielle Pinnock, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Brandon Scott Jones, Asher Grodman, as the ragtag team of spirits dwelling on the property. We’d imagine they’ll all be back for more fun and shenanigans alongside the recurring cast of stars we’ve come to know and love over the years.

What will Ghosts Season 6 be about?

Ghosts follows the day-to-day lives of Woodstone’s spirits and proprietors, but pending how Season 5 ends, we’d imagine that will set up Season 6’s storyline. Stay tuned for what story will unfold as Season 5 continues on CBS.

Who makes Ghosts Season 6?

Ghosts is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. Meanwhile, the show is executive produced by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, Richie Keen, Matthew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, Alison Owen, Angie Stephenson, Josh Malmuth, John Blickstead, and Trey Kollmer.

Ghosts, Season 6 Premiere, Midseason 2027, CBS