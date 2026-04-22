What To Know In Chicago Fire Season 14 Episode 18, Violet and Novak are taken hostage while responding to an emergency.

Hanako Greensmith and Jocelyn Hudon break down the stressful hour and where it leaves their partnership.

You know what they say: The partners that work together to get themselves out of a hostage situation in a basement with a woman in labor stay together? Chicago Fire puts Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) through one of those episodes it does so well — the two of them outside 51, dealing with an emergency and no way to reach anyone for help — in the Wednesday, April 22, episode. TV Insider spoke with Greensmith and Hudon about the stressful hour. Warning: Spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 14 Episode 18 ahead!

On their way back from speaking about the joint duty program with firefighters, the paramedics stop to pick up snacks, and Novak notes that partners are supposed to trust each other, but while she knows Violet has her back in the field, she did keep what happened with Vasquez (Brandon Larracuente) from her, and it hurt, even though she explained herself.

Their conversation is interrupted by a man seeking help for his pregnant girlfriend, and he leads them down to the basement of his building … only for them to realize he’s actually holding her hostage. The two were never involved, but he thinks he knows best, and it becomes a fight for their lives while also helping her deliver her baby safely and tending to a gunshot wound after a neighbor investigates.

Meanwhile, Vasquez realizes something’s off when he can’t reach Violet and works with the CPD — and Lucy (Jeanine Mason), who’s struggling with sending in that Internal Affairs review form about Severide (Taylor Kinney) that Hopkins (Rob Morgan) — to track them down. What helps is that he recognizes Novak’s gum in the sink from when their kidnapper brought her upstairs to the woman’s apartment, and the specific way Violet bandages, which he spots around the guy’s arm. But by the time the police burst down into the basement, Violet and Novak have also worked together to come up with a plan to subdue their kidnapper; everyone else is just backup with the cuffs they need.

After, Violet tells Novak she’s glad she was the one with her and apologizes for keeping what happened with Vasquez from her. She admits she didn’t tell her because she was scared to lose the relationship that matters the most to her, and Novak promises she can’t get rid of her that easily.

Below, Hanako Greensmith and Jocelyn Hudon go inside this episode and break down their partnership.

The good news is that Violet and Novak are back on track. The bad news is that it took this hellish situation for them to get there. But they moved past everything. How are each of them feeling about their partnership and friendship, the relationship that Violet says matters to her most, at the end?

Hanako Greensmith: I mean, I think this episode was really needed, both for the purpose. I think showcasing the partnership that Novak and Violet have, regardless of whatever extracurricular romantic affairs have been going on. And I think it was also really important to count also the bond that they have that’s undeniable, and it’s impenetrable as well, even from when it comes to romantic snafus. And I think it was a really wonderful opportunity to just showcase the time and commitment, not just the characters, but us actors have put into making this story feel full 3D and lived out.

Jocelyn Hudon: Yeah, I agree. I think that the thesis for both of our characters by the end of this is like, this is the relationship that matters the most, no matter what firehouse dynamics are going on. And I think that’s very important to both of us and our characters.

What I liked is when Novak brings up Vasquez, she says she knows Violet has her back in the field. That was never a question. But that conversation isn’t finished before everything happens. So, at any point in this episode, was Violet worried that Novak wouldn’t trust her?

Greensmith: Absolutely. Yeah. I mean, in order for the story to work 100%, I would want to see that growth, and I think I would want to see that. I think the two of them have been, at least maybe even unbeknownst to each other, kind of faltering when it comes to their friendship within the partnership. And so it was important to see that instability, so we could gain that stability by the end.

And Novak admits to her that Violet kept what happened with Vasquez from her. Did it make her question their partnership or her friendship more?

Hudon: I think more so, her friendship. I think she knows that they’re great partners together, but I think it’s kind of like, you know, your work besties, but then she’s kind of also like, are we outside of work besties as well, or is this just a work partnership? But I think by the end, we know that it’s both.

Talk about filming this episode together because it was you two the entire time, and in this really stressful episode.

Hudon: It was awesome. We were really in a bunker for eight days. And so curled in a ball on the floor for 14 hours a day for eight days, so your knees are shot. But it was really fun. We had great guest stars. It was really cool to just do something. We had some outdoor locations, but the majority of it is in the bunker for us. And I had a great time. I thought it was just so different. And I think the crew really enjoyed filming this episode, too, because it’s so different than all the other 21 episodes from this season. But yeah, it was really fun. And our guest stars really shined here, too.

Greensmith: I couldn’t agree more with all of the above. It felt like the closest we’ll get to what it’s like to do a movie in Chicago Fire. It just felt like a really intense storyline, obviously, where we really got to focus on the ins and outs of the story the entire way through. There was never a break. So you felt really invested in the story the whole time. It was such a blast. I think we can all agree. It really was an amazing experience, and I totally agree with Jocelyn. The guest stars really, really shine in this, too.

But there’s still the Vasquez of it, and I couldn’t help but notice that there seems to be small moments teasing him, leaning both ways for these characters because he’s calling Violet, and then he can’t reach her. He knows things about both of them because of Violet’s bandaging and then Novak’s gum. But where are both of your characters when it comes to him?

Hudon: Girl, we’re in the bunker.

Greensmith: Busy.

And then after this episode?

Greensmith: What I probably can tease is that it’s going to remain inconclusive. Just like with relationships, they never end clean or organized. It’s just something that we’re going to continue diving into, I think, as a group.

What makes these two characters such great partners? Because they really are such great partners.

Greensmith: I think what makes their dynamic fun to watch is how different they are. But at the end of it, the core of what they want and how they care about people is the same. So at the end of the day, although they might act differently, their goals are so similar. And I think this all makes them so cohesive as a unit, but also entertaining to watch.

Hudon: Yeah. I think because Hanako and I are actually friends, that bleeds into what you guys see on the screen — because it’s not forced, it’s not fake, it’s just real — just with other lines coming out of our mouths. I think they also have kind of a yin and yang thing where Novak sometimes lightens things up, and then Violet sometimes brings the seriousness out of Novak and the business out of her. And I think it’s a good dynamic, and it’s a good working dynamic. And then it also translates into their personal life, too.

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC