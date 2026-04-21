Bill Maher Is Mocked Over Relationship With ‘Buddy’ Trump by Woody Harrelson

What To Know Woody Harrelson appeared on the April 20 episode of Bill Maher’s podcast.

The actor mocked his friend for having Donald Trump as a “buddy” after Maher’s recent support of some of Trump’s actions.

Harrelson will soon be presenting Maher with The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, which Trump previously tried to block the comedian from winning.

Bill Maher has changed his tune on Donald Trump a bit recently, and his friend Woody Harrelson can’t help but roast him for it sometimes. The actor appeared as a guest on the April 20 episode of Maher’s Club Random podcast, and the comedian explained that Harrelson will be presenting him with The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in two months.

“Woody Harrelson has graciously consented to be one of the presenters at the Mark Twain Awards on June 28, where I will be receiving this honor,” Maher said. “Unless Trump f**ks it up again, which is completely possible.” (Maher previously said that Trump was trying to block him from receiving the honor).

“Isn’t it nice Trump’s allowing you in? Your buddy?” Harrelson asked, sarcastically.

However, Maher didn’t give in to the quip. “I loved it that they tried to block it there,” he said. “He absolutely still could if he wanted to. So I’m just thankful. I love it that he takes the game seriously. ‘I’m going to block this guy.’ I respect the move.”

The Real Time With Bill Maher host said he’s certain the ceremony is “going to happen” on June 28 as planned, then turned serious by telling his friend, “I couldn’t be more appreciative, honestly, that you are doing this for me. Especially for someone who lost 33 Emmys. It’s kind of nice to get.”

Maher notably did not support Trump during his first term, but agreed to have dinner with the president in 2025 after he was reelected. He said he would not pass judgment on the president until after he served a year of his second term in the White House.

In early 2026, Maher declared, “Having been there now for a year, I judge. A lot of things I judge terribly. I just think he’s done a lot of things I absolutely hate.” However, he added, “There’s also a shorter list of things that aren’t terrible. That I don’t hate. That I’m glad he did.” That list included bombing Iran and the “peace deal in the Middle East,” he said.