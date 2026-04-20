Bill Maher Admits Trump’s Iran War Pivots Are Nightmare for His Show

What To Know Bill Maher discussed Trump’s war with Iran and feud with the pope in his April 17 monologue.

He admitted that making jokes about the war is pointless because they become “obsolete” so quickly.

Maher also mocked some of Trump’s recent Truth Social posts.

Bill Maher had a lot to cover about Donald Trump during the monologue of Real Time With Bill Maher on April 17. He began the night by touching on the war in Iran, and how the president’s constant pivots are making life difficult for his show.

“A couple weeks ago, Iran would not open the Strait of Hormuz [and] Trump threatened to destroy an entire civilization,” Maher pointed out. “Well, now we’ve pivoted. OK, good. We have a whole new plot. Trump said Iran can’t blockade the Strait of Hormuz … because we’re doing it. They cannot destroy the world economy. That’s our job!”

He then began another joke about the blockade, but ending up quitting before the punchline. “Iran, I think has called their blockade off, but our blockade is still on, which means … f**k it, why write a joke about this? It’ll be obsolete before I get to the punchline.”

Maher then took aim at Trump for a Truth Social post that said, “It has been my honor to solve nine wars and this will be my tenth.” The comedian joked, “Ten is very exciting because it means the next one is free!”

Maher went on to say, “Good news, Trump says that Iran has agreed to turn over their enriched uranium. He said they agreed very powerfully to turn over their rich uranium. Of course, the hard part here is informing Iran that they agreed to this.”

The next subject on the table was Trump’s feud with Pope Leo XIV. “We have a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, we have a ceasefire between Trump and Iran, and, fingers crossed, we might even have one between Trump and the pope,” Maher exclaimed. “They are beefing. That is a full-on rap war going on between Trump and the pope. I don’t know who to root for in this one, I really don’t. I don’t like the old white guy with the real estate empire, but I have my issues with Trump, too.”

He added, “Trump, he’s always going to Trump. Whoever he gets into a fight with, it’s always the same. You know what he said about the pope the other day? He’s weak on crime. Yeah … because he’s not a detective in Detroit. Popes don’t fight crime. Have you seen their record on pedophilia? It’s not great!”

Real Time With Bill Maher, Fridays, 10/9c, HBO