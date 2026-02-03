Bill Maher Slammed After Defending Trump Friendship on ‘Morning Joe’

What To Know Bill Maher spoke about his relationship with Donald Trump in an interview for Morning Joe.

He defended meeting with the president and explained why he’s shown him support recently.

Fans tore Maher apart in the comments section of a YouTube video of the interview.

Bill Maher sat down for an interview with Joe Scarborough and spoke out about his support of Donald Trump, opening the floodgates for major backlash in the comments section of the YouTube clip of their interview.

When the Morning Joe host asked Maher how he felt about people judging him for having dinner with Trump in 2025, he responded, “They’re not bright. They’re just emotional. It’s pure emotionalism.”

Maher explained that he made a point not to judge Trump until after he had been in office for a year during his second term. “Having been there now for a year, I judge,” he continued. “A lot of things I judge terribly. I just think he’s done a lot of things I absolutely hate.” He went on to list the things Trump has done he does not approve of, including DOGE and “everything with ICE.”

However, he added, “There’s also a shorter list of things that aren’t terrible. That I don’t hate. That I’m glad he did. I’m glad he bombed Iran. The peace deal in the Middle East, getting the hostages out … there are some things.”

He then reflected on his meeting with Trump and said the president “listens” when they talk. “All I can tell you is that my assessment of him is he’s not the worst guy in the world, except when he’s in a fight,” Maher insisted.

Maher was ripped apart by viewers for his takes. “I can’t believe anyone listens to this joker,” one person commented. Someone else said, “Bill Maher’s sane washing of Trump is part of the problem. I think journalistic integrity is to take the side of the truth, not some imaginary midpoint between truth and blatant lies,” and another person wrote, “Maher is an opportunist. He goes wherever the wind blows. Very little convictions. He can’t be trusted with reliable information.”

Another commenter said, “maher is a hack. he’s losing viewers by the boatload. no one trusts him as he speaks from both sides of his mouth. he will say whatever makes him money,” and someone else also wrote, “maher is a hypocrite. he’ll use any situation possible to his advantage in his drive to bring attention to himself.”

