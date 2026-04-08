Jimmy Kimmel Gives His Verdict on Trump’s Iran Ceasefire Agreement

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump for backing down from his ultimatum to Iran and extending negotiations for another two weeks.

Kimmel highlighted the pattern of Trump making extreme threats and then retreating.

The comedian criticized Congressional Republicans for their complacency regarding Trump’s dangerous rhetoric.

Jimmy Kimmel slammed Donald Trump on Tuesday night (April 7) after the president backed down from his ultimatum to Iran and extended negotiations for another two weeks.

“Another crazy day here in the United States of America,” the late-night host said at the top of Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Probably the most dangerous episode of The Celebrity Appresident yet today: It was D-Day. In this case, the ‘D’ stands for ‘dementia,’ but it was D-Day today.”

Kimmel continued, “We’re coming to you from Los Angeles, where the local time is just after 5 pm, which was Trump’s deadline for Iran to quote, ‘Open the f-ing straight or you’ll be living in hell.’ He gave a hard cut-off time of now… of right now. And then this morning he wrote, ‘A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.'”

The comedian noted the irony of Trump “bitching about losing the Nobel Peace Prize” and now “threatening a civilization with death…. He went from Mahatma Gandhi to General Zod like that.”

“And so all day today, everyone, most notably the people of Iran, were wondering if their civilization was going to die tonight,” Kimmel added. “Well, good news: It didn’t. It was the taco Tuesday of all taco Tuesdays, as our president decided not to drop the chalupa for at least another two weeks.”

Kimmel explained how Trump was “giving Iran two weeks to live” at the request of Pakistan, “which has been facilitating negotiations.”

“This is how it goes every single time… Trump says something insane, he says, ‘I’m going to kill everybody tomorrow at 5 pm’ [and] we all freak out, and then he backs [out],” he stated. “He’s like, ‘You know what? Actually, I’ll kill everyone in two weeks.’ And then we relax, and then he forgets he ever said it in the first place. He has the memory and the skin color of a goldfish.”

Kimmel said the scariest part of all this is “how relaxed the Congressional Republicans are about it,” saying, “He threatens to annihilate a civilization, [and] they’re like, ‘Well, you know how he is: He’s a big talker.'”

The host also pointed out that Trump always adds “two weeks” when making decisions. “He’s like a conscientious employee, he always gives two weeks notice,” Kimmel said before playing a montage of Trump giving his “two weeks” timeline on various matters.

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.