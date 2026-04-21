Jon Stewart Mocks Trump’s ‘Weird’ Bill Signing & Jokes He May Be on Psychedelics

What To Know Jon Stewart mocked Trump during his opening monologue of the April 20 episode of The Daily Show.

He joked about the way the president signed his name on a bill fast tracking the FDA process for psychedelic drugs for veterans suffering from PTSD.

Stewart jokingly suggested that Trump may be on hallucinogenics himself based on the way he conducted the meeting about the executive order.

Jon Stewart kicked off his monologue on the April 20 episode of The Daily Show With Jon Stewart by discussing Donald Trump‘s recent signing of an executive order that fast tracks “the FDA process for novel psychedelic drug treatments for veterans suffering from all forms of PTSD and other psychiatric conditions, including addiction.”

First, he played a clip of Trump explaining the bill and mocked him for struggling to pronounce the drug ibogaine. “Even when they dumb s**t down for him, it’s a problem,” Stewart noted.

Then, there was a clip of Trump explaining that ibogaine can help reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression between 80 to 90% in one month. The president then added, “Can I have some please? I’ll take it.”

This prompted Stewart to retort, “Oh my god. He’s depressed, too! Hey, don’t be depressed, sir, Trump won’t be president forever.” He only became more incredulous from there, though, after seeing footage of Trump saying he doesn’t have time to get depressed. “If you stay busy, maybe that works, too,” POTUS declared.

Stewart joked, “It’s a little thing called outrunning the darkness. You can’t be depressed if the sadness can’t get you! And to be frank, I don’t think Donald Trump should treat that with hallucinogenics. But if he did, would we even notice? If he took hallucinogenics he’d be like, ‘They’re eating the cats and dogs! Right near my beautiful ballroom! By the way, did you know I’m Jesus?!”

The comedian also considered that Trump may have “already taken them given how intently he focused on the signing of this bill.” Stewart pointed out that Trump “signed the s**t out of this bill,” then replayed the clip of him writing his signature. “Hey man, you ever really looked at your signature on weed?” Stewart joked.

Stewart reiterated that it was a “good thing” that Trump did, but couldn’t get over the “weird as s**t way he signed” the bill. “Does that even say Donald Trump?” he asked. “The last name is longer than the first name. It looks like it says Lynyrd Skynyrd. It doesn’t make any sense. It’s too many letters. Unless he’s just adding letters like his WiFi password. I would make sure this executive order is even legal.”

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart, Weeknights, 11/10c, Comedy Central