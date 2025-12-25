What To Know The Daily Show celebrated Christmas Eve with a montage video of Donald Trump sleeping.

In the background of the video, soundbites of the president mocking Joe Biden for sleeping in public played.

Commenters on social media were cracking up over the compilation footage.

The Daily Show shared a holiday treat on its social media accounts for Christmas Eve. The video featured a montage of videos of Donald Trump falling asleep in public settings throughout the last year.

During the one-minute compilation, there were soundbites of Trump playing in the background. “Who the hell sleeps in front of the paparazzi, the media?” one audio clip said, as footage showed Trump nodding off in front of the press.

“How do you sleep in front of the media?” he wondered in another clip. Seemingly referring to Joe Biden in another instance, Trump said, “And he’s out cold. You see the dribble coming down the side of his cheek,” as the audio continued.

The clips were spliced together in front of a fireplace background with “Silent Night” playing as a fireplace crackled. “Who the hell wants to sleep with these people watching?” Trump wondered in another soundbite. “I could never fall asleep under those circumstances. You’ll never see me sleeping in front of cameras.”

The video was captioned, “Merry Christmas to all, and to Donald Trump, good night,” a play on the “A Visit From St. Nicholas” poem, which says, “Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.”

The Daily Show fans had commenters cracking up with the clip. “He needs time to rest from his 3 AM tweets or bathroom breaks,” one person joked. Another wrote, “He is tired of his own lies,” and someone else commented, “Sleepy Don waiting for Santa to bring more redactions.”

Over on X, someone joked, “Awesome… amazing how you got Trump to narrate it for you… surprised he did it…” and another person wrote, “His name is Sleepy Don.”

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart often takes aim at Trump on his late-night show. It was recently confirmed that he’ll be staying on to host the show on Comedy Central through at least December 2026.

