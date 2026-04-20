What To Know Christina Applegate released her first statement since her reported hospitalization at the end of March.

She gave an update on how she’s doing and revealed she’ll be stepping away for a bit to focus on her health.

Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021 and often deals with debilitating pain.

Just days after it was reported that Christina Applegate had been hospitalized since the end of March, the actress took to Instagram to release her first official statement on the situation. While she did not discuss the specifics of her hospitalization, she appeared to be at home recovering, as she posted a photo of a mug and her memoir in what appears to be her backyard.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes,” Applegate wrote. “Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day. I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough.”

Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021 and often deals with debilitating pain because of the illness. She previously confirmed that she’d already been hospitalized multiple times while dealing with her painful symptoms, although it was not confirmed whether her latest hospitalization was due to her MS.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Applegate (@christinaapplegate)

Regarding the hospitalization report, a rep for Applegate said on April 16, “I have no comment on whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are. She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast.”

Applegate released her memoir in early March and also has a podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who revealed her own MS diagnosis in 2016. The podcast is currently on hiatus amid Applegate and Sigler’s book launches (The Sopranos star will release her memoir in May).

“I have infusions every six months to slow the disease’s progress, but those infusions kill all my B cells [a type of white blood cell that makes antibodies], making me prone to infection,” Applegate revealed in an essay for The Guardian recently. “My stomach frequently slows to a halt, leaving me to rush to the emergency room in agony. Most days, simply walking across the room feels like scaling a mountain.” She also detailed the severe exhaustion she suffers on a regular basis because of her symptoms.