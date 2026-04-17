Christina Applegate’s Rep Responds to Report of Actress’ Hospitalization

What To Know An April 16 report claims Christina Applegate has been hospitalized in Los Angeles since the end of March.

Her rep responded to the rumor in a statement.

Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021 and has been open about the difficulties of dealing with the illness.

Christina Applegate, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021, has reportedly been hospitalized in Los Angeles. TMZ reported on April 16 that the actress was admitted to the hospital in late March, and her rep responded to the story with a vague statement.

“I have no comment on whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are,” Applegate’s rep shared. “She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast.”

Applegate hosts the MeSsy podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who went public with her own MS diagnosis in 2016 after being diagnosed when she was 20. The podcast announced a brief hiatus on March 31 due to Applegate and Sigler’s press tours for their books, per TMZ. The Dead to Me star released her memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, on March 3 and appeared in various interviews promoting the book.

Applegate has been open about the debilitating effects of her disease and previously revealed that she’d been hospitalized multiple times while battling symptoms. In her memoir, she admitted that she spends most of her time in bed due to how much pain she is often in.

“When I wake up, I often can’t get my arm to move far enough to grab the cup of water by my bed or my phone from its charger,” she wrote in a recent essay for The Guardian. “I have infusions every six months to slow the disease’s progress, but those infusions kill all my B cells [a type of white blood cell that makes antibodies], making me prone to infection. My stomach frequently slows to a halt, leaving me to rush to the emergency room in agony. Most days, simply walking across the room feels like scaling a mountain.”

However, “one of the worst side effects,” she said, is simply the exhaustion. “It feels as though I’ve been on a three‑day sleepless bender – and that’s how I feel after a good night’s sleep,” Applegate admitted. “Hence all the time I spend on and in bed, snuggled up against my heating pad.”