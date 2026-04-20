Will ‘Imperfect Women’ Return for Season 2? Cast & Creator Weigh In

Alyssa Norwin
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Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington
Apple TV

Season 1 of Imperfect Women is winding down. The penultimate episode drops on April 22, followed by the highly-anticipated finale on April 29. But what does the future hold for the Apple TV series?

The show’s first season was based on the book of the same name by Araminta Hall. It is branded as a limited series, but there have been plenty of occasions in the past where future seasons were ordered for a show intended to have a limited run.

Scroll down for everything we know about whether Imperfect Women will return for Season 2, including quotes from executive producers and stars Kerry Washington and Elisabeth Moss about their hopes for the series’ future.

Will Imperfect Women return for Season 2?

So far, a Season 2 of Imperfect Women has not been confirmed, but Washington and Moss told us they’d both be down to reprise their roles as Eleanor and Mary, respectively.

“There’s so much more to explore,” Washington teased to TV Insider, with Moss adding, “We love working together.”

Series creator Annie Weisman said, “We wanted the ending to be satisfying. We wanted to tell the story and give it a great pushoff and an end. I feel really, really strongly, like, you start out with this mystery, it’s solved, it’s satisfying, it’s wrapped up in a bow, and it’s a story in and of itself. That was the most important thing. And I think we did.”

However, she noted that we’ll have to “wait and see” about a Season 2, so it’s not off the table.

When will Imperfect Women Season 2 premiere?

We won’t know more information about a premiere date until it’s confirmed that the show will return for Season 2. It will likely be a while, though, considering a script needs to be completed and production needs to conclude before the show can come out.

For reference, Season 1 began filming in May 2025 and wrapped production by the end of the year. It didn’t premiere with its first two episodes until March 2026.

Who is in the Imperfect Women Season 2 cast?

Casting news won’t be confirmed until Season 2 gets an actual pickup, but since the story centers around Eleanor, Mary, and Nancy (Kate Mara), Washington and Moss are must haves. Unfortunately, Mara’s character died in Season 1, but Washington hinted that Nancy could still come back if there are “more flashbacks” in a second season.

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Is there a sequel to the Imperfect Women book?

No, the Imperfect Women book does not have a sequel, and author Araminta Hall has not disclosed plans to write one. If there was a second season of the show, it likely will not be based on source material like the first season, unless Hall decides to write a follow-up novel.

Imperfect Women, Streaming Now, Apple TV

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Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington

Kate Mara

Kate Mara

Joel Kinnaman

Joel Kinnaman

Corey Stoll

Corey Stoll

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