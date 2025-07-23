Jessica Chastain is going undercover in her next TV role.

Apple TV+ announced the premiere date and released the first photos for its new thrilling limited series, The Savant, starring and executive produced by Chastain, coming to the streaming service this fall. In it, she plays an undercover investigator who infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act. Read on for everything we know, from the show’s rollout schedule to the cast and more.

When will The Savant premiere?

The Savant will premiere on Friday, September 26, 2025, with the first two episodes. The rest of the eight-episode limited series will roll out weekly, with one episode a week on Fridays, until the finale on November 7, 2025.

Who’s in the Savant cast?

In addition to Jessica Chastain, The Savant stars Nnamdi Asomugha, Cole Doman, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, and Toussaint Francois Battiste, with Pablo Schreiber guest starring.

The Savant hails from Fifth Season. It is executive produced by Chastain and Kelly Carmichael for Freckle Films, Alan Poul, Melissa James Gibson, and Matthew Heineman. David Levine and Garrett Kemble serve as executive producers for Anonymous Content. Andrea Stanley, writer of the original Cosmopolitan feature (“Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?”) on which it’s inspired by, serves as a consultant.

What is The Savant about?

The tense and thrilling series follows an undercover investigator known as “The Savant” (Jessica Chastain) as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act.

Is there a Savant trailer?

Not yet, but there are two photos, which you can check out above. They offer a look at Chastain and Asomugha.

The Savant, Series Premiere (two episodes), Friday, September 26, Apple TV+