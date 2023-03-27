Jessica Chastain to Star in ‘The Savant’ Limited Drama at Apple TV+

Jessica Chastain is gearing up for her latest TV role following her award-winning performance in Showtime‘s George & Tammy as she turns her attention to Apple TV+‘s The Savant.

The all-new eight-episode limited series will see Chastain take on the lead role and executive produce the project through Freckle Films. Meanwhile, the show hails from Fifth Season and Anonymous Content studios who have covered Apple TV+ shows including Severance, Dickinson, and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

Based on a true story, The Savant is inspired by an article published in Cosmopolitan entitled, “Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?” The story and character details of this upcoming show are being kept under wraps for now, but will likely focus on the individual known as The Savant who works to infiltrate and dismantle online hate groups.

Melissa James Gibson (House of Cards, The Americans) is currently attached to write and showrun. Meanwhile, Emmy-winner Mathew Heineman (A Private War) will direct the series and executive produce alongside both Chastain and Gibson. Additionally, Kelly Carmichael and Cosmopolitan‘s editor-in-chief Jessica Giles will join Heineman, Chastain, and Gibson on the executive producer side of things.

And Brian Madden, SVP of development for Hearst Magazines is producing the show with writer Andrea Stanley, who penned the original Cosmopolitan feature, set to consult. Only time will tell what’s in store for this secretive project, but with talent like Jessica Chastain attached, we’re sure it’s nothing short of exceptional.

This is just Chastain’s latest TV venture following her success with George & Tammy and in HBO‘s Scenes From a Marriage in which she starred alongside Oscar Isaac. Stay tuned to see what’s in store for The Savant as it continues to take shape at Apple TV+ in the months ahead.

The Savant, Series Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+