Where’s the Cast of ‘Wizards of Waverly Place,’ 10 Years Later?

Never mind that 20th anniversary Harry Potter reunion—let’s turn our attention to another bewitching franchise hitting a milestone year! On January 6, Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, a sitcom about the magically-inclined Russo family, will have been off the air for 10 years.

Not only did Wizards make Selena Gomez a household name, it also spawned two made-for-TV movies, earned a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Program, and charted Disney Channel’s most-watched series finale when it ended on January 6, 2012, with 9.8 million viewers.

In the decade since, former cast members have kept busy, casting their spell over film and TV. Flip through this gallery to get updates on their careers on screen and off.