Where’s the Cast of ‘Wizards of Waverly Place,’ 10 Years Later?

Never mind that 20th anniversary Harry Potter reunion—let’s turn our attention to another bewitching franchise hitting a milestone year! On January 6, Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, a sitcom about the magically-inclined Russo family, will have been off the air for 10 years.

Not only did Wizards make Selena Gomez a household name, it also spawned two made-for-TV movies, earned a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Program, and charted Disney Channel’s most-watched series finale when it ended on January 6, 2012, with 9.8 million viewers.

In the decade since, former cast members have kept busy, casting their spell over film and TV. Flip through this gallery to get updates on their careers on screen and off.

Selena Gomez
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Selena Gomez (Alex Russo)

Gomez has released four solo albums: 2013’s Stars Dance, 2015’s Revival, and 2020’s Rare, as well as this year’s Grammy-nominated Spanish-language EP Revelación. She currently hosts the HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef and stars as Mabel Mora in the Hulu mystery-comedy Only Murders in the Building.

David Henrie
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Indochino

David Henrie (Justin Russo)

After Wizards, Henrie continued his role as the son on How I Met Your Mother, appeared in the films Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 and Cardboard Boxer, and co-wrote and directed the teen comedy film This Is the Year. He’ll soon appear in the biopic film Reagan, playing former President Ronald Reagan as a young man.

Jake T. Austin
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jake T. Austin (Max Russo)

Austin starred on Freeform’s The Fosters for its first two seasons—playing the part of Jesus before Noah Centineo took over the role—and he competed in Season 23 of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. He also voiced Jaime Reyes a.k.a. Blue Beetle in Cartoon Network’s Justice League Action and two straight-to-video Justice League/Teen Titans films.

Jennifer Stone
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Scale Management

Jennifer Stone (Harper Finkle)

Stone led the cast of the Nickelodeon miniseries Deadtime Stories, playing the babysitter who tortures kids with horror stories at bedtime. She also co-wrote and starred in the 2019 drama film The In-Between. These days, when she’s not filming, Stone works as an emergency room nurse.

Maria Canals-Barrera
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Maria Canals-Barrera (Theresa Russo)

Canals-Berrera starred as Daniela in the 2014 ABC sitcom Cristela and joined Natalie Zea and John Stamos in the ABC pilot Members Only the following year. More recently, she guest-starred in Young & Hungry, Fuller House, and The Proud Family: Loud and Prouder.

David DeLuise
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Specticast

David DeLuise (Jerry Russo)

Over the last 10 years, DeLuise has guest starred on TV shows including Grey’s Anatomy, Hawaii Five-0, NCIS, Shameless, and 9-1-1. He’s also appeared in three installments of the Pup Star franchise, a straight-to-video movie series from the makers of Air Bud.

Daniel Benson
Instagram

Daniel Benson (Zeke Beakerman)

Benson’s most notable post-Wizards role had him voicing Ethan, Summer’s ex-boyfriend, on the Adult Swim hit Rick and Morty. He also appeared in the films Bad Fan and Killing Diaz.

Bill Chott
Facebook

Bill Chott (Mr. Laritate)

Over the last decade, Chott has taken on small roles in the TV shows The Middle, The Millers, This Is Us, Legion, and Snowfall—plus two different guest-starring parts on Young Sheldon. He also works as an improv coach with a business called The Improv Trick.

Gregg Sulkin
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gregg Sulkin (Mason Greyback)

Sulkin starred as Liam Booker in the MTV rom-com TV show Faking It and as Chase Stein in the Hulu superhero series Runaways. He also starred in the aforementioned This Is the Year, under the direction of his former Wizards costar David Henrie. Currently, Sulkin stars as Grant on the Netflix sitcom Pretty Smart.

