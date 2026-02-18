Nicole Curtis Reflects on HGTV Journey After ‘Rehab Addict’ Cancellation

What To Know HGTV canceled Nicole Curtis’ show Rehab Addict and removed it from streaming after a leaked video showed her using a racial slur on set.

Curtis reflected on her HGTV journey, highlighting the show’s positive impact on distressed neighborhoods and various charitable causes.

She also explained the circumstances of the video’s leak and expressed her commitment to renovating homes.

Following Rehab Addict‘s surprising cancellation, Nicole Curtis is looking back on her HGTV journey.

After a months-long hiatus, Season 9 of Curtis’ home renovation show returned with new episodes on February 11. That same day, HGTV shockingly canceled the series and removed it from streaming after a video leaked of Curtis using a racial slur on the show’s set.

In a Tuesday, February 17, Instagram post, Curtis said she’s received “so many moments of kindness” from her friends, family, fans, and more as she faces backlash for the footage. She thanked people “who chose to have calls with me to find a pathway of understanding in all of this.”

Reflecting on her show’s run, she continued, “In 15 years of this ‘little’ show, we have brought approx 20 million dollars into distressed neighborhoods between Minneapolis and Detroit (even 6 episodes in Akron (Lebron work) saved so many historic properties, inspired saving of so many more and most importantly, to us we’ve raised money, awareness & change for pediatric cancer, military veterans, school programs, animal rescue, elderly (to name a few) as we’ve always said -you never have a bad day helping others and giving your time to those who need it.”

Curtis added, “We did this all, my small crew w/o fanfare or catering-just a group of amazing, dedicated, passionate creatives who love saving beautiful works of art. (And we don’t get paid residuals).”

Curtis noted that she was working at a “jobsite” that day and will continue her work renovating homes in Michigan and Minnesota. “We are ever more committed and excited with moving on in this new direction,” she wrote. “As Ive said in the past few days, reach out let’s have a conversation. I’m reading the DMs -ignoring the headlines. I’m turning of the comments -if the hate was just geared at me, I could take it, but the hate toward each other is exactly what we should all be working diligently to work through —-go back to human connection, actual conversations instead of internet tit for tat. Let’s do better together ❤️.”

Along with encouraging her followers to “send some love out into the world,” Curtis offered some insight into how the video, which she owns, was leaked online. “Someone personal (not crew) had access, demanded $, I didn’t pay-here we are,” she revealed.

In the clip, originally shared by RadarOnline, Curtis was struggling with wires when she blurted out, “Oh, fart n*****.” Realizing the language she used, she stated, “What the f*** is that I just said?” The footage showed Curtis asking someone to “kill that,” after which she mumbled, “F*** my life.”

HGTV reacted to the video in a statement to People, saying, “Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees – it does not align with the values of HGTV. Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace.”

Curtis, for her part, apologized for her actions by telling TMZ, “I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone.”