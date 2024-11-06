Christina Applegate Opens Up About MS Battle: ‘I Lay in Bed Screaming’

Christina Applegate has given her fans an insight into her daily battle with Multiple Sclerosis, revealing that she feels pain “every single day” and sometimes “lays in bed screaming.”

Speaking with her co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also has MS, on the latest episode of their MeSsy podcast, Applegate said, “I lay in bed screaming, like, the sharp pains, the ache, the squeezing.”

Guest Rory Kandel, founder of Rory’s Bakehouse, added that her pain feels like she has “knives in my stomach,” to which Applegate agreed, noting that it also affects her feet.

The Dead to Me star shared that she feels like that “every single day of my life,” adding, “I can’t even pick up my phone sometimes because now [the MS] has traveled into my hands. So, I’ll try to get my phone or get my remote to turn on the TV or whatever, and I can’t even hold them. I can’t open bottles now.”

Kandel said that people can often underestimate the severity of the condition because, on the outside, “we look fine.”

“It’s the beauty of the invisible disease,” Applegate replied.

The Anchorman actress revealed her MS diagnosis in August 2021, telling her social media followers, “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a****** blocks it.”

Applegate has been open about her health since then, sharing updates with her fans via her MeSsy podcast. Back in April, she admitted to having an MS relapse, noting how her “legs are done.”

“My legs have never been this bad, so I don’t know what’s going on, like, no energy, legs are just done, like, can’t get circulation, I can’t get them to stop hurting,” she said.

“I’m gonna be honest with you, I need to buy stock in Cottonelle because I haven’t taken a shower in three weeks,” Applegate quipped. “I can’t stand in my shower. There’s no f****** way.”