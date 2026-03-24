What To Know The Tuesday, March 24, episode sees Regional Director Barrett wanting to force a swap that would make Mary Jo work for him.

Plus, Mary Jo’s new romance is revealed.

A big part of why the NIS office at Pendleton on NCIS: Origins has the highest case solve rate is simple: Mary Jo (Tyla Abercrumbie). And so it makes sense that Regional Director Barrett (Toby Huss) would want her working for him — but that’s the last place she should be because not only does he not treat his “girls” as he calls them right, but he also doesn’t understand that Mary Jo works with these agents and essentially runs the office.

And so it’s a good thing that Franks’ (Kyle Schmid) team happens to catch a case for which they absolutely need her help because of her past connections. But can they keep her there permanently? And what’s the new office romance? Warning: Spoilers for NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 12 ahead! (The episode is titled “The Gambler,” and that song aptly bookends it. And if you like that song and crime dramas, you should check out the BBC’s Blackpool.)

As Mark Harmon‘s opening voiceover reveals while going over “the guys,” those not part of Franks’ team, Mary Jo realizes that Dalton Basement (Jeff Boehm) — his last name is Bjornstjerna, Swedish, which no one can pronounce — always wanted something from her because, after finding a drawing of herself, he just wanted to spend time with her. And so they get together but keep it quiet because she worried that it would affect his chances at being SAC (Special Agent in Charge) one day.

Wheeler (Patrick Fischler) gathers everyone to announce Barrett’s visit along with new directives due to the upcoming restructure and a handsy scandal — including that all inter-office relationships must be disclosed. Gail (Marisa Baram) announces for everyone to hear that she banged JJ (Aaron Wilton) one time when they thought they were dying … after the threat had already been over. Mary Jo insists to Dalton that they’re not disclosing their relationship.

But when Barrett arrives, he reveals another change to Wheeler: He’s decided he wants to up his case solve rate so high that no one thinks of anything inappropriate he may or may not have done (which says it all, he’s done a lot of inappropriate things) and that means swapping and taking Mary Jo for himself. Wheeler immediately protests — “I give her all the credit,” he makes clear, when it comes to her running the office — but Barrett refuses to hear it.

Wheeler brings Mary Jo in to tell her about the move, which would technically be a promotion, but he also makes sure to ask if she wants to go. When she says no, he tells her he’ll fix it. That becomes everyone’s goal once news spreads, with Franks immediately calling Wheeler because he refuses to let her leave. As Randy (Caleb Foote) points out, she’s “all our Mary Jo.” The team comes up with a way to buy time: Their case, the murders of two lance corporals, is leading to Atlantic City, so they need her connections from her time working the blackjack tables there as a dealer. Dalton, meanwhile, suggests they tell everyone about their relationship since Barrett may see that as a “complication” he doesn’t want in his office. Mary Jo again refuses, but assures him she’s not ashamed to tell people about them.

Mary Jo does end up being a big part of why the team is able to solve this case, noticing that, on tapes that her Atlantic City connection got her, the victims weren’t betting enough to win the $200,000 they did and that he’s holding back from her. He admits to the victims paying him off to look the other way while they laundered money.

In touching moments back-to-back, Lala (Mariel Molino), then Franks tell Mary Jo that if they think about her leaving, they’ll cry at work. “I love you, too, honey,” Mary Jo tells Franks. This is why we love their relationship — and that Schmid told us she’s the “angel” on his character’s shoulder (and for others as well).

We love seeing the agents keeping Mary Jo apprised of any updates on the case because it’s hers, too, as well as Wheeler letting her know how it all wrapped up (the victims’ captain was also in on stealing money in Kuwait but wanted it all for himself). “Truth is, they’re all your cases,” he says.

And when she tells him what an honor it’s been to work beside him, he tells her she’s not going anywhere. While interviewing Barrett’s secretaries for the swap, he took detailed notes of their horror stories; because of the handsy scandal, anonymous reporting of sexual harassment is taken seriously. Barrett’s on leave, pending an investigation. Mary Jo hugs him in thanks (and for all everyone, including viewers, who would not have been happy to see her leave, even temporarily since you know if this hadn’t worked, they would’ve eventually gotten her back).

After that, Mary Jo brings Dalton to the team’s poker game. She still isn’t ready to let everyone know, but she opens up to them. Franks isn’t sure how he feels about it, while, via Harmon’s voiceover, Gibbs notes that Dalton makes her happy and if anyone deserves that, it’s Mary Jo.

NCIS: Origins, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS