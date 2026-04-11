Will Gibbs Be Injured in the ‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 2 Finale?

Meredith Jacobs
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Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Finale 'Hollywood Ending'
Erik Voake/CBS

What To Know

  • The NCIS: Origins Season 2 finale will see the Camp Pendleton office facing possible shutdown.
  • A photo shows Gibbs on the back of an ambulance.

This is not a good time for the federal agency at the center of this hit franchise. First, on NCIS, the title agency was shut down due to budget cuts, only for the 500th episode to fix that mistake — and to say goodbye to the director, Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), when he sacrificed himself and was killed on the job, being the protector he is (including of its legacy). Now, for the prequel’s Season 2 finale, CBS reveals that the team’s base’s days may be numbered.

In “Hollywood Ending,” airing Tuesday, May 5, the network teases, “With the Camp Pendleton office in danger of being shut down, the team confronts an uncertain future.” Last season ended with Lala’s (Mariel Molino) life hanging in the balance after a car crash. We’ll have to wait to see how this year’s cliffhanger compares.

In the lone photo released thus far, which you can check out above, Gibbs sits on the back of an ambulance, shirtless and with a blanket wrapped around his shoulders. Will he be injured during the course of the team’s investigation? Or might he get blood on his shirt helping someone else? After all, there are no visible injuries in the image.

But this is far from the first time that NIS’ future has been in question, even just this season. There was concern that was why Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (Adam Campbell) came to Pendleton in the first place during his first episode earlier this year. And we do know that NIS will soon become NCIS; in December 1992, the name changed as a result of restructuring. This could very well be the storyline that leads to that happening onscreen next season.

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“We intend to stick with canon, and also we know that the name change is coming and it’s going be part of our story,” executive producer David J. North told TV Insider in October 2025.

What are you hoping to see in the NCIS: Origins Season 2 finale? Let us know in the comments section below.

NCIS: Origins, Season 2 Finale, Tuesday, May 5, 9/8c, CBS

NCIS: Origins key art
Mark Harmon

Mark Harmon

Austin Stowell

Austin Stowell

Kyle Schmid

Kyle Schmid

Mariel Molino

Mariel Molino

Tyla Abercrumbie

Tyla Abercrumbie

Diany Rodriguez

Diany Rodriguez

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NCIS: Origins

Austin Stowell




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