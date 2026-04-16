‘Resident Alien’ Is Finally Getting a Proper Series Finale — Everything You Need to Know

What To Know Resident Alien ended without a proper finale after its fourth season was canceled.

The story will receive a true conclusion in a new comic book one-shot titled “Resident Alien: One More for the Road,” released on April 15.

Bummed that your favorite SyFy show, Resident Alien, ended without a proper finale? Well, Resident Alien Nation, there’s some good news: More is on the way. Sort of.

For four seasons, the sci-fi comedy followed alien Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk), who crash-lands on Earth and poses as a small-town doctor on a mission to wipe out humanity, only for that plan to go unexpectedly off the rails. But after the show was pulled ahead of its Season 4 finale, some fans were left bummed out. Now, Resident Alien is about to get the proper finale it deserves — this time, in comic book form.

Available as of April 15, a new installment written by Peter Hogan, with art by Steve Parkhouse, will finally give Harry and his friends the sendoff the show never had. Fittingly, the series comes full circle, as Resident Alien was originally based on the comic book of the same title by Hogan and Parkhouse, making this finale a return to its roots.

Titled Resident Alien: One More for the Road, the logline for the comic describes the book as, “Former federal agent Jones and the alien representatives from Harry’s home planet are inviting nations beyond the U.S. to work with them in helping Earth join the Circle of Worlds. Meanwhile, in Patience, Harry covers for Ethan at the clinic, but danger is closing in. Will Harry’s secret finally be revealed? Find out in this one-shot finale, as Hogan and Parkhouse’s hit sci-fi series comes to a close!”

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Resident Alien aired on Syfy between 2021 and 2024 before coming close to cancellation after the third season. The show was eventually picked up for a fourth and final season, which was simulcast on Syfy and USA. The sci-fi comedy-drama followed an alien who lands on Earth unexpectedly, kills a doctor named Harry Vanderspeigle, and assumes his identity in Patience, Colorado. While waiting to be rescued, he hides in plain sight, struggling to understand human emotions while plotting to destroy humanity. His deadpan observations of mankind, along with his budding friendships, were the basis of much of the humor.

Last summer, the show was canceled after Season 4, a decision that left fans in limbo while leaving its cast devastated.

After the cancellation, Tudyk gave hope to fans with a hint of a proper send-off. On August 10, Tudyk responded to a fan on the social media app Threads, where he opened up about the reasons behind the cancellation, plus the possibility of reviving the series in the future. Responding to a video of himself, where he summed up Season 4 in three words, saying, “The last season,” the actor said, “Whoa whoa whoa the mic failed to pick up the last part of the sentence,” he wrote in response. “The last season…in its current incarnation on Syfy and or Discovery, but certainly under the Universal banner.”

Resident Alien, Season 1 – 4, Now streaming, Netflix