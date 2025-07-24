As Harry Vanderspiegle (Alan Tudyk) would say on Resident Alien, this is some bullsh**.

After four phenomenal seasons and endless accolades, the smartest sci-fi dramedy you should have been watching from the get-go will be ending its run at the end of this current season on USA Network. Just when Harry went and grew a soul, they have broken ours.

“I knew going into it that this was likely going to be our final season,” creator and showrunner Chris Sheridan told TV Insider exclusively. “Creatively, that was exciting because I knew we could spend the time wrapping up some storylines and driving toward an ending. I’m so proud of how good Season 4 is and especially proud that we were able to finish as strongly as we did, with a finale that is probably my favorite episode of the series.”

Based on the comic book of the same title by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, the series first bowed back January 2021 on Syfy with Tudyk in the title role of a misanthropic E.T. who took over the body of Patience, Colorado, doctor Harry Vanderspiegle after landing on Earth.

Since then, Harry has evolved from the most inappropriate fish-out-of-water figure hellbent on eradicating mankind to one of TV’s greatest inhuman characters, thanks to the show’s razor-sharp writing and Tudyk’s nearly alien knack for physical comedy and heartfelt emotion. His supporting cast has also established itself as one of the most lovable ensembles, so it’s even more gutting that we’re going to be saying goodbye to Sara Tomko’s big-hearted nurse Asta Twelvetrees, Levi Fiehler’s sweetly under-qualified Mayor Ben and (Meredith Garretson as his complicated, alien-abducted wife Kate, Corey Reynolds‘ hilariously verbose Sheriff Mike, Elizabeth Bowen‘s scene-stealing Deputy Liv and Alice Wetterlund, who is having her best year ever as bartender D’Arcy Bloom spirals into an existential crisis.

Three episodes remain of the season, which drop Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network and SYFY and are available the following week on Peacock. Of the finale, Sheridan continued that “it gives Resident Alien a very satisfying ending while also leaving the door cracked open for any future this world may have. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Resident Alien, Fridays, 10/9c, USA Network