Fox News Fans Have Surprising Theory About Melania Trump

What To Know Melania Trump made a public appearance at a bipartisan discussion about the foster care system.

The event was live streamed on Fox News and some viewers think it was a way to improve Trump’s polling numbers and distract from the Iran War.

Other commenters also slammed Melania for speaking about protecting children, despite her and the president’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Less than a week after Melania Trump surprised the nation by making a public speech to denounce Jeffrey Epstein, the first lady made another public appearance at a bipartisan discussion about foster children. The roundtable was live streamed by Fox News, and viewers think the White House is purposely flaunting Melania to distract from the criticism of Donald Trump‘s Iran War.

“Polling must be horrific if they keep having to roll out Melania,” one commenter wrote, according to the Irish Star. Another said, “Melania just claimed ethical obligation while her husband’s administration is still figuring out ‘safe environment’ actually means for kids,” and someone else wrote, “Trump needs a Hail Mary pass. The war has screwed him over. Gas prices are skyrocketing. And the only card he has left…is his wife.”

Many commenters also criticized Melania for publicly speaking about wanting to protect children when she and her husband have been photographed spending time with Epstein, a child sex offender.

“Let’s pursue justice for the children who were not protected from Epstein, trump, and other obscenely wealthy predators,” one person commented on the live stream. Another viewer wrote, “What a joke! Release the un redacted Epstein Files immediately! And maybe then people will take you seriously,” and someone else said, “The Trumps really trying to save face now. Once you were connected with the files, God will not forgive those atrocities.”

Another user wondered, “Why doesn’t Melania help those children ICE separated from their parents?” and someone else wrote, “If Melania wants to protect children keep them away from her husband pervert president trump and his friends.”

In her April 9 statement about speculation that she and the president were friendly with Epstein, Melania said, “I have never had any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of his victims. I was never involved in any capacity, I was not a participant, was never on Epstein’s plane, and never visited his private island. … I have never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach.”