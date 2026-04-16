WWE’s Rhea Ripley Addresses Weight Loss & Reveals Eating Disorder

What To Know Rhea Ripley revealed she is struggling with an eating disorder amid recent concerns about her weight loss.

Her explanation came after a fitness influencer posted a video speculating about why her figure has changed recently.

The WWE star will be taking the ring at WrestleMania on April 19.

Days before she’s set to take the ring at WWE WrestleMania on April 19, Rhea Ripley addressed ongoing speculation about her recent weight loss. Ripley came across fitness influencer M.K. Angeletti’s post about her changing figure and explained the real reason she recently slimmed down.

“Just a little eating disorder that I’m actively trying to handle,” Ripley commented on Angeletti’s now-deleted post, which he captioned, “What happened to Rhea?”

In his video, Angeletti discussed the recent rumor that Ripley cut down her muscle mass due to back pain, which surfaced after it was reported that she shared that anecdote in an interview. However, last month, Ripley confirmed, “That ‘interview’ never happened. Just another made up thing about me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Ripley (@rhearipley_wwe)

Angeletti pointed out in his clip that muscle mass does not cause back pain, leading him to theorize about other possible reasons the pro athlete may have lost weight, which prompted her response about what’s really going on.

In March, Ripley addressed the critics of her appearance by posting on X, “Too manly. Too bulky. Too muscly. Too much sex appeal. Too lean/skinny. It’s comical really. 1. You know nothing about me and what’s going on in my life or my mental. 2. Post a photo of yourself. You won’t.”

Ripley will be taking on defending champ Jade Cargill in the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. “My approach is always the same: bring the brutality,” she said in an interview with ESPN. “The thing is, I’ve built my body for this business. I’ve been at this for 13-plus years. This is my seventh WrestleMania, so I’ve built myself for this, not only physically, but also mentally. So I’m going to go out there and do what I do best and that is build the brutality and not hold back anything.”

WrestleMania 42, Night One, Saturday, April 18, 6/5c, ESPN2

WrestleMania 42, Night Two, Sunday, April 19, 6/5c, ESPN