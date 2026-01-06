WWE Library Moves to Netflix, Including Classic WrestleMania & Royal Rumble Events

What To Know Netflix has expanded its partnership with WWE, becoming the new U.S. home for WWE’s extensive library, including classic WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and other major events.

The move follows the expiration of WWE’s deal with Peacock and includes premium live events before September 2025, documentaries, original programming, and old episodes of Monday Night Raw.

Fans have expressed mixed reactions to the transition, noting incomplete archives and organization issues, while some are willing to pay extra for access to the full back catalog.

Over the past week, Netflix has slowly been adding events and shows from WWE‘s extensive library to its streaming service, and now the two brands have confirmed an expansion of their long-term partnership.

Netflix and WWE began its deal in January 2025, making the wrestling company’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw, exclusive to the streamer. The two companies have now expanded the agreement in a non-exclusive deal, meaning Netflix is the new U.S. home for WWE’s library.

The library includes WWE’s premium live events from before September 2025, including classic editions of WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and more. In addition, several WWE documentaries and original programming will move to Netflix, along with old episodes of Monday Night Raw.

This comes after WWE’s five-year deal with Peacock expired at the end of 2025. The NBC streamer was previously the home for WWE’s current line-up of premium live events and its extensive back catalog of shows.

The arrival of WWE’s library on Netflix comes ahead of the Season 2 premiere of the original behind-the-scenes documentary series WWE: Unreal, set to debut on January 20. The second season promises to take fans “behind the scenes with the biggest Superstars and back into the writer’s room on the road to SummerSlam.”

WWE fans have been reacting to the move over the past few days, with one Reddit commenter joking, “By the time the entire tape library is uploaded, the Netflix deal will be near over.” The WWE-Netflix deal was reported to be a 10-year, $500 million-per-year agreement, with the option for Netflix to end it after five years.

“I don’t expect them to clog Netflix with all the ins and outs of the whole library, but it’s mind-boggling that they barely have any episodes of Raw prior to 2022, which is essentially the most binge-able wrestling content that exists,” said another Reddit user.

Another said, “I miss when everything was on the Network. Life was much easier,” referring to WWE’s own streaming service, which ended in the U.S. in April 2021 after the company signed its deal with Peacock.

“I miss the original WWE Network. £10 a month was an absolute bargain,” another agreed.

“I just hope we get all the classic ECW,” added one fan.

“I’m seeing most all PPVs now. Wrestlemania, rumble, summerslam, etc. Some of them are very disorientingly organized, but they are there,” said another.

Another added, “Might be a hot take: but I’d pay an extra $3-5 to Netflix for the full back catalogue, especially given how mediocre the modern product is these days.”