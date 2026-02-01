WWE ‘Royal Rumble’: Roman Reigns & Liv Morgan Rule During Night of Shockers

What To Know Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan won their respective Royal Rumble matches, earning main event spots at WrestleMania 42.

Gunther ended AJ Styles’ WWE career by defeating him in a hard-fought match.

The event featured several surprises, including the return of Brie Bella.

The road to WrestleMania 42 started thousands of miles away from Las Vegas at the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A grand spectacle on January 31 that saw only one left standing in each 30-man and 30-women over-the-top rope battle royal. In the end, Liv Morgan and Roman Reigns punched their respective tickets to WWE’s biggest event in April.

The event took place inside Riyadh Season Stadium at King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), a 25,000-seat temporary outdoor stadium incredibly constructed over the past month. Each Royal Rumble match started out with two superstars, followed by another every 90 seconds. Eliminations occurred by being sent over the top rope with both feet hitting the floor.

History was made in other ways during the show streamed on the ESPN+. AJ Styles put his WWE career on the line against Gunther, who beat John Cena in the GOAT’s last match. Plus, Sami Zayn looked to finally win the WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. Did he do it?

Let us break down the rumbles of the Rumble below.

Roman Reigns Over Rumble

Paul Heyman was not happy when he found out Bron Breakker drew number 2 in the men’s Rumble. “The Oracle” went off on Adam Pearce during the pre-show thinking the Raw general manager had something to do with the bad placement. Before Breakker got to the ring to meet number 1 Oba Femi, he was beat up by a hooded figure using Seth Rollins’ “Curb Stomp.” In a shocker, he was eliminated right out of the gate. The third man Solo Sikoa was next to face the Nigerian giant, followed by past winner Rey Mysterio. Femi would go on to eliminate Sikoa, Mysterio, the incoming Rusev, and Matt Cardona. Damian Priest temporarily stopped the streak. The high-flyer Je’Von Evans came in at number 8.

An eclectic combination of names joined the field including Lucha Libre AA’s Mr. Iguana and puppet La Yesca and Trick Williams. Cody Rhodes drew number 11 looking for his third Rumble win. Two entrants, El Grande Americano met the Original El Grande Americano as they did the old Spider-Man finger point thing until both faced elimination. Number 14 was the debut of former AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs, now Royce Keys. The new acquisition made an immediate impact by sending Priest over the top rope. Austin Theory, Bronson Reed, Ilja Dragunov, AAA’s La Parka, Dragon Lee, and Logan Paul at number 20. The Vision’s Reed, Paul, and Theory thinned out the ring with a series of eliminations. Fans erupted at LA Knight’s entrance at number 21. He took out Theory and Reed.

Next Heyman accompanied his former client Brock Lesnar, who took many of the opponents to Suplex City. The Lesnar and Femi face-off got the crowd hot. Number 23 The Miz didn’t want any of that. Lesnar ultimately dumped Femi out, but WWE built definite interest to see these two monsters face off. Knight and Rhodes teamed up to eliminate Brock Lesnar. Following Rey Fenix was Jey Uso, who would do his Yeet entrance. Number 26 Roman Reigns added more star power to the group. The “Tribal Chief” looked to have a WrestleMania flashback until Jacob Fatu broke up the party. The last ones out were Penta, two-time winner Randy Orton, and Gunther at number 30. Yes Gunther, the guy who beat Styles earlier in the night. McIntyre ensured Rhodes didn’t win the Rumble by causing his elimination. The final four came down to Gunther, Paul, Reigns, and Orton. Reigns took out Paul while Gunther eliminated Orton. Gunther looked to put Reigns to sleep, but couldn’t get the job done. Reigns became the sole survivor. Going on more than 10 WrestleMania main events now heading into Vegas, I don’t think anyone will ever be able to replicate the run he is on.

Liv’s Judgment Day

The show kicked off with the women’s Rumble with tag partners Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss drawing numbers 1 and 2. Things started out in jest before the third participant came out, Kiana James. Nia Jax. Ivy Nile (in Fallout inspired looking gear), Lola Vice, Candice LeRaae, Jordynne Grace followed. Many of them went after Jax, and rightfully so as she was a powerhouse. Grace had the first eliminations in LeRae, Vice, and Nile. Flair got Jax out, but also took out Bliss unintentionally. More star power came with Becky Lynch entering at number 9. NXT’s brightest Sol Ruca showed what she could do at number 10. Roxanne Perez (dressed inspired by Kim Possible’s Shego), who broke the Rumble record last year lasting 1 hour 7 minutes, followed. Maxxine Dupri at 12 immediately went after rival Lynch and Natalya…I mean “Nattie,” who came in at number 13. Lynch took out Dupri. Nattie then quickly sent Lynch over the top rope for her troubles.

Liv Morgan, who was in all 9 women’s Rumble matches, entered at 14. Lash Legend made an impact out of the gate by eliminating Grace. The hits kept coming as Zelina Vega, Raquel Rodriguez, Chelsea Green, Giulia, Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Rhea Ripley entered the mix. Judgment Day ladies Morgan, Perez, and Rodriguez teamed up proving strength in numbers. Green’s “Secret Her-vice” member Alba Fyre helped the inaugural WWE United States Champion stay in it until she encountered Ripley. Other names joined the field in Bayley, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Nikki Bella, Lyra Valkyria, Kelani Jordan, and Kairi Sane.

Nikki’s sister Brie Bella made a shocking return to WWE at number 29 to a monstrous reaction. Could the Bella Twins be going for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship? There was glimmers of “Twin Magic” as they eliminated Valkyria and Bayley. Legend took out both of them, which is certainly a nice feather in her cap. If that weren’t enough, the emerging talent knocked off Flair at 59 minutes and 50 seconds, and then Sky. It was “Tiffy Time” when Tiffany Stratton secured the 30th spot. In a twist, Morgan eliminated her own partner Rodriguez. This narrowed things down to her, Stratton and Ruca. At one point, Ruca looked to have taken it with a “Double Sol Snatcher,” but it was not to be. This was Morgan’s night as she heads to WrestleMania.

Gunther Ends Styles’ WWE Career



Styles made no bones about making 2026 his retirement year in a similar way as Cena. However, he didn’t want his WWE run to end in January. Gunther very much was that final boss in a video game you can’t really beat without a cheat code. He already made Cena tap out at the end of his farewell tour after beating Bill Goldberg in his last match. Gunther dominated the “Phenomenal One” early on, even making Styles bleed. The all-time great fired back on Gunther, hooking him into his “Calf Crusher” submission. Styles played all the hits including a “Styles Clash,” which only got two. Gunther hit a low blow without the ref seeing followed by a powerbomb, and Styles survived.

Despite Styles putting up a valiant fight, the end came when Gunther applied his devastating sleeper causing his opponent to black out. It was 10 years ago Styles made his debut at the Royal Rumble. He finished up with the company as an active performer at the same event a decade later to a standing ovation and “Thank You Styles” chants. The legend took his gloves off to symbolically show it was the end….and then put them back on. Is this Styles’ last match ever? Say it ain’t so.

McIntyre Still Rules

The WWE Undisputed Championship is the one title that has eluded Zayn during his tenure with the company. Zayn had never lost in Saudi Arabia, so the odds were on his side. McIntyre worked on Zayn’s lower back early into the match. The beloved underdog powered through against the imposing title holder and even hit a “Blue Thunder Bomb” for two.

However, McIntyre fired back with a series of “Future Shock” DDT maneuvers and a “Claymore” kick. Zayn managed to make it to the ropes to break up a three-count. The challenger came back with a “Helluva Kick” to become within an eyelash of securing the gold. McIntyre took the action to the outside with a powerbomb through the announce table. He became frustrated trying to keep Zayn down. McIntyre retained after two more “Claymore” kicks. This marked the 12th time McIntyre had defeated Zayn.