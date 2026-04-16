Geraldo Rivera Issues Blunt Warning to Republicans Over Trump & Midterms

What To Know Geraldo Rivera discussed the effect Trump’s Iran War could have on the Republican party.

He warned that the Republicans could be destroyed in the midterm elections if the war drags on and gas prices continue to skyrocket.

Rivera also pointed that Trump promised ‘no more forever wars’ in his campaign for president.

Former Donald Trump supporter Geraldo Rivera discussed the president’s war in Iran and the affect its had on the American people during an appearance on the April 15 episode of NewsNation’s The Daily Take. In his segment, Rivera noted that the war and rising gas prices its caused could have a dire effect on the Republican party.

“I think if the war persists, and if the price of gas stays where it is or goes higher, there will be a stampede in the midterm elections,” Rivera told host Connell McShane. “I think the cost politically to the president will be profound. I think Republicans will be reeling from a revolution. I think the president has a very narrow window of opportunity.”

Prior to this declaration, Rivera applauded Trump’s blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. To that, McShane pointed out, “I get that argument that it will force Iran to not only come to the table, but maybe come to the table and accept the president’s terms, they’ll be so strapped economically. That said, the president has a public that may not be very patient.”

He then showed date from a poll that asked responders to fill in the blank for the statement: “Considering the cost and benefits, the Iran War has been…” The majority of responders (51%) filled the blank in with “not worth U.S. military action,” which McShane noted “is pretty high, especially when you combine it with the people who are not sure.”

McShane continued, “The majority of people say this thing hasn’t been worth it, especially with teh high gas prices, you wonder how much pressure this president is under vs. the pressure Iran is under.”

Rivera agreed that the “impatience is warranted,” noting, “This is a president who was elected because he promised ‘no more forever wars.’ That was the headline, or one of the substantive headlines, at least. … That was a headline for MAGA and all aspirants to the MAGA endorsement: ‘No more forever war.’ Enough. You’re not gonna sell us a bill of goods. We’re impatient.”