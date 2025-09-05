Geraldo Rivera Slams Trump Over Deportations in Explosive Piers Morgan Interview

Former Fox News host Geraldo Rivera has spoken out against the Trump administration’s deportation efforts, questioning why ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents wear masks and claiming that “family people” are being targeted.

The current NewsNation correspondent appeared on Piers Morgan‘s YouTube show Piers Morgan Uncensored on Thursday (September 4), where he shared his thoughts on President Donald Trump and his border czar, Tom Homan, who have enacted deportation raids across the United States, targeting immigrants living in the country illegally.

Rivera said he has no issue with Homan’s “patriotism” and believes he is “sincere in his goals,” however, he questioned the “nobility” of his tactics. “If what he is doing is so noble, so necessary for the fate of our republic, the United States, then why do his ICE agents wear masks?”

The former co-host of The Five pointed out how no other member of law enforcement wears masks. “If he’s doing the right thing, then why do they skunk around, anonymous, grabbing people on the street?”

Rivera also accused ICE agents of “racially profiling” Latinos and targeting “god-fearing, law-abiding family people,” rather than “criminals” and “the worst of the worst” like Trump promised.

“They are racially profiling Latinos where Spanish-speaking people of brown skin are afraid to walk around for fear of a masked ICE agent stopping them and demanding their papers,” Rivera stated. “It is outrageous.”

“Once they make it inside the United States and have been here for decades, God-fearing, law-abiding family people, for God’s sakes, give them some compassion,” he added. “Give them some American spirit.”

Rivera’s comments come after Israel Urquilla Villatoro, a small business owner from Washington, D.C., told Newsweek this week he believes he was racially profiled by ICE agents when he was stopped on August 28.

“As I’m recording them, they put on their mask. And it looks like they’re ready to come for me, to grab me, but luckily, I have a Real ID,” Villatoro, who has lived in the U.S. for 33 years after moving from El Salvador, told the outlet. “But imagine if I didn’t. I would have been taken into custody, and I would have left my family, everything behind. It’s really frightening and scary what’s happening in our city.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement nor its parent company, the Department of Homeland Security, have commented on Villatoro’s story as of writing.

You can watch Rivera’s interview on Morgan’s show in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.