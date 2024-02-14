Geraldo Rivera Joins NewsNation After Shock Fox News Exit

Veteran news broadcaster Geraldo Rivera, who worked at the Fox News Channel from 2001 to 2023, is the latest network star to join NewsNation, where he will appear as correspondent at large.

According to Deadline, Rivera will make his first appearance on the Nexstar network tonight, Wednesday, February 14, on Cuomo, the primetime show hosted by former CNN host Chris Cuomo. From there, he will make regular appearances on the network’s daytime and nighttime programming.

“Geraldo is a legendary journalist whose talent and experience is unrivaled in the industry,” said Michael Corn, president of news at NewsNation, in a statement, per Variety. “We look forward to him joining the network and providing our viewers with his one-of-a-kind analysis.”

Rivera, who is 80 years old, was a regular cast member on Fox News’ The Five, was fired from the afternoon panel show in June 2023 after 22 years at the network. Following his departure, Rivera took to social media to reveal that it was his decision to quit Fox News after being let go from The Five.

“I got a call from two of the female executives, and they said, ‘You’re off The Five, but there are plenty of other things you can do,’” Rivera explained on The View last July. “I had a year and a half left on my contract. And I said, ‘Well, stuff it, if you fired me from the No. 1 show, then I’m going to quit.’ And that’s basically what happened.”

Rivera also confessed that a “toxic relationship” with a fellow co-host, presumed to be Greg Gutfeld, played a role in his exit.

“I also thought it was very unfair that I was not judged objectively in our disputes, but rather that he was always favored,” he shared, not revealing the co-worker’s name but admitting it’s a male.

At the time, Fox released a statement, saying, “We reached an amicable conclusion with Geraldo over the past few weeks and look forward to celebrating him tomorrow on Fox & Friends which will be his last appearance on the network.”

The long-time host started out at Fox News in 2001 as a war correspondent and went on to serve in several different roles throughout his 22-year tenure at the network. He had been a regular member of The Five‘s rotating line-up of guests since 2022, serving as the show’s liberal commentator.

Update 02/14/24: A previous statement from Fox about Rivera’s exit was added.

Cuomo, Weeknights, 8/7c, NewsNation