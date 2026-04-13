‘The Price Is Right’: Drew Carey Cracks Up at Contestant’s Wife Confession

Don’t look! A The Price Is Right contestant made a confession about his wife, who was in the audience. He made host Drew Carey laugh after he shared her opinion.

Craig Schneider, from San Diego, California, won the fifth item up for bid on April 9. He bid $471 on a Bonavita coffee and tea set. The actual retail price was $530. With the highest bid, Schneider won and advanced to the stage to play a game.

He played HighLow for a seven-day trip to Ireland, worth $13,050. All Schneider had to do was pick the three most expensive grocery items out of the six.

The game show contestant chose the four-ounce bag of Country Archer Provisions beef jerky as the most expensive item. The price was revealed to be $14.99.

Before Schneider picked the next most expensive item, he said, “I hope my wife can’t see me right now!”

“Where is she?” Drew Carey asked.

Schneider told her to stand up, and the host asked the contestant what his wife thought he should choose next. He said that his wife didn’t know, and this made Carey crack up.

The Price Is Right contestant picked the frozen yogurt as the next most expensive item. Before revealing the price, the host said that he was glad Schneider brought his wife along, so she could see him win.

The item was revealed to be $6.79. For the next item, Schneider turned to his wife and asked, “Garlic or sugar?” He chose between the 12-ounce bag of Swerve granular zero-calorie sweetener and the four-ounce pouch of gourmet Garden minced garlic paste.

Even though his wife said garlic, Schneider chose the sugar. It was revealed to be $8.79.

Carey then got rid of the prices for the jerky and the sugar. The lowest was the frozen yogurt pops. All of the remaining items had to be lower than $6.79 in order for him to win the trip.

The 12-ounce can of pineapple soda was $1.50. The garlic was $4.99. The box of Kikkoman Panko bread crumbs was $3.39, so Schneider won the trip.

He cheered, and Carey said he had “the luck of the Irish.” Schneider’s luck continued when he spun a .75 on the Showcase wheel, advancing to the Showcase.

The contestant bid $27,894 on a full knight suit of armor, a mid-century dining room set, and a 2025 Kia K4 LX. The actual retail price was $29,844, which gave him a difference of $1,950.

Since his opponent, Sanchi, was over $2,500 off, Schneider won the Showcase. He was the day’s biggest winner with $43,424.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+