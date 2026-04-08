What To Know Kelly Ripa paid tribute to her late father-in-law, Saul Consuelos, on social media.

Mark Consuelos recently revealed that his father passed away two weeks ago while Live With Kelly and Mark aired pre-recorded episodes.

Celebrities and fans have offered their condolences to Ripa and Mark’s family.

Kelly Ripa is honoring her late father-in-law after Mark Consuelos broke news of his death on Live With Kelly and Mark.

Ripa took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 7, to pay tribute to Saul Consuelos. “Simply the best. You will be in our hearts everyday,” she captioned the upload. “RIP Saul Consuelos, 1938-2026.”

Ripa’s post featured a montage of pics and clips from throughout Saul’s life, from his childhood in Mexico to his time in the Navy, to him and Mark’s mother, Camilla Consuelos, building their family together. (Mark is one of three children.)

Ripa’s montage also included a photo of Saul and Mark at the latter’s high school graduation, Ripa and Mark enjoying a dinner with Saul and Camilla, and footage and snaps of Saul being a proud grandfather to Ripa and Mark’s three kids — Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

Celebrities and fans flooded the post’s comments with their condolences. “I’m so, so sorry. What a beautiful tribute to a wonderful father and grandfather,” wrote Eva LaRue. “My heart is broken for you both and all the family. Rest in Love Saul.”

Andy Cohen called Saul “a wonderful man,” while Debbie Matenopoulos shared, “May his memory be eternal. David Muir commented, “A true gentleman.” Hilarie Burton added, “I’m so so sorry. Sending love from our family to yours. Xo.”

One fan commented underneath the post, “So sorry to hear this. All my love to you and Mark.” Another added, “A beautiful tribute to honor your dad. Sending deepest condolences.” Someone else shared, “Beautiful family and a beautiful man!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa)

A different user wrote, “I am so sorry for your loss. He sounds like a wonderful Father.” A separate person posted, “I’m so sorry for your loss @instasuelos of your Dad. Sending you, your Mom, Kelly, your children, and the entire family love, hugs and prayers. Such a beautiful tribute to a wonderful man.”

Live returned with new episodes on Monday, April 6, after two weeks of pre-recorded shows. It was during the show’s break that Mark told viewers he had to say goodbye to his father. “Had some really, really bad news the first Monday, it was two weeks ago today,” he explained. “My father [Saul Consuelos] passed away after a long bout with an illness. He passed away peacefully. Gosh, such a fascinating man. Such a fascinating man.”

Ripa, for her part, said on the show, “Let me just say that we have been blessed. You have been blessed more because you knew him your whole life. I only got to know my father-in-law for 31 years, but they were the best 31 years of my life. I can honestly say that I will miss him every day for the rest of my life, as I know you will, as our children will. He was the greatest person I’ve ever known, and he really is so symbolic of everything you are.”

In addition to sharing some of his favorite memories of his father, Mark noted that performing in Fallen Angels on Broadway has been a “welcome distraction” amid the loss. “I knew I had to keep on going, especially during that time,” he said. “It’s been great. I’ve had such a good time doing it. I know he’s there watching, and he’s able to be part of that.” (Fallen Angels began preview performances last month and officially opens on April 19.)

Ripa wrapped up the emotional conversation by telling Mark, “You’re the strongest person I know. You continually inspire me every day. And all of the good things that I love about you, I loved those same things about your dad, really. So, I just want to say thank you, Dad, for everything you gave to us.”

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