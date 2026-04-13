Euphoria‘s Season 3 return kicked off on a sad note as the show paid tribute to two of its late stars, Eric Dane and Angus Cloud, but the premiere episode also included a tribute to Kevin Turen alongside those men. While most fans will know the actors’ names already, they might be wondering who Kevin Turen is.

As viewers will recall, Angus Cloud played loveable drug dealer Fezco in the series, and he died of an accidental drug overdose in 2023 at the age of 25. Despite his death in real life, Fezco was kept alive in the show, sharing phone calls with characters as he serves a 30-year prison sentence.

Meanwhile, Eric Dane, who played Cal Jacobs, father to Jacob Elordi‘s Nate, will appear posthumously in the series, reprising his role as the season unfolds. Dane died in February of this year at the age of 53 after a brief battle with ALS (a.k.a. Lou Gehrig’s Disease).

For those who don’t know Kevin Turen, he was an executive producer on the series since it first premiered, and he died in 2023 at the age of 44 from acute cardiac dysfunction and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, with cardiac artery disease being a contributing factor. Turen reportedly suffered from a cardiac event that led to his death while he was behind the wheel of his Tesla. Ultimately, Turen’s son, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was able to guide the car to the side of the road, where Turen was transported to a hospital.

Turen’s past work has included Malcolm & Marie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Irma Vep, X, Pearl, MaXXXine, The Idol, Hurry Up Tomorrow, and much more.

As mentioned, all three members of the Euphoria team were honored in the Season 3 premiere episode with their names featured in title cards during the closing credits. Let us know what you thought of the show’s tributes in the comments section below, and catch the rest of Euphoria Season 3 as it unfolds on HBO in the weeks ahead.

Euphoria, Season 3, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max