‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Premiere Slammed by Disappointed Viewers for Going Too Far

Alyssa Norwin
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Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney
HBO

What To Know

  • Euphoria‘s third season premiered on April 12 after a four-year hiatus.
  • Fans slammed the first episode on social media, particularly taking issue with vulgar scenes involving Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney.
  • It’s widely speculated that Euphoria will be ending after Season 3.

After a four-year hiatus, Euphoria returned on Sunday, April 12, and fans had a lot to say about what went down in the premiere episode. Most controversial were scenes involving Rue (Zendaya) swallowing drugs and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) dressing as a dog and baby for her OnlyFans, which she created to help fund her wedding to Nate (Jacob Elordi).

In addition to The Guardian calling the premiere “grubby” and “desperate” in a review, there was an intense online reaction to what happened in the first episode of Season 3. For the most part, viewers were disappointed at how far the show, which has always been known for its scandalous content, had taken things.

euphoria back on our screens but it’s just [creator] sam levinson’s weird nasty fantasies being shown,” one person wrote on X, while someone else said, “This is so embarassing even for jacob. But, how Sydney sweeney can agree to do something like this? It’s like a humiliation ritual.”

Another person also called out Levinson for Rue’s storyline, writing, “there’s something seriously wrong with you sam levinson.” Someone else also wrote, “The first episode of Euphoria is disturbing, guys, really tough, I swear, I don’t know how to react.”

While many have hinted that they’ll still return to watch future episodes this season, some fans are also throwing in the towel already. “I just watched the first episode of Euphoria S3 and I’ve already decided to skip the rest of this new season… Sam Levinson, you’re disgusting,” someone tweeted.

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It’s already been speculated that this will be the last season of the HBO series, and Zendaya recently admitted on The Drew Barrymore show that she “thinks” this will be the end of the story. “That closure is coming,” she confirmed. Euphoria premiered in 2019, then aired two special episodes in December 2020 and January 2021 before returning for Season 2 in 2022.

Euphoria, Season 3, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max

Euphoria key art
Zendaya

Zendaya

Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow

Angus Cloud

Angus Cloud

Eric Dane

Eric Dane

Alexa Demie

Alexa Demie

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi

Barbie Ferreira

Barbie Ferreira

Nika King

Nika King

Storm Reid

Storm Reid

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer

Algee Smith

Algee Smith

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney

Full Cast & Crew

HBO

Series

2019–

TVMA

Drama

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