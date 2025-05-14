Will Amanda Die on ‘Will Trent’? Plus, More Burning Season 4 Questions

Amanda Bell
Comments
WILL TRENT - “Listening to a Heartbeat” - Unleashed by a domestic terrorist group, a mysterious biological attack runs rampant in Atlanta. As Will and his team race to contain the threat and save countless lives, he’s forced to confront the complex dynamics of his own family. TUESDAY, MAY 13 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Zac Popik) SONJA SOHN
Spoiler Alert
Disney / Zac Popik

Will Trent

 More

The Season 3 finale for Will Trent was a doozy that left several characters in physical jeopardy and others emotionally changed forevermore.

The episode, “Listening to a Heartbeat,” saw the entire city of Atlanta imperiled by a bioterrorism attack that was about to become airborne. Will (Ramón Rodríguez) and his newfound father Caleb (Yul Vazquez) set out to stop the cultists from releasing the aerosolized toxins. Meanwhile, Amanda (Sonja Sohn) was taken hostage at the police station, with Angie (Erika Christensen) trying to save her while enduring what she feared might be a miscarriage but was not. And Faith (Iantha Richardson) and Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) found themselves in the middle of a firefight after the convoy carrying the anti-toxins came under attack. In the process, Amanda took a bullet in the chest, and after he saved the day, Ormewood collapsed at his home.

In other words, a lot happened, and the ending of the episode left us with several burning questions we hope to see answered in Season 4.

WILL TRENT - “Listening to a Heartbeat” - Unleashed by a domestic terrorist group, a mysterious biological attack runs rampant in Atlanta. As Will and his team race to contain the threat and save countless lives, he’s forced to confront the complex dynamics of his own family. TUESDAY, MAY 13 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Zac Popik) SONJA SOHN
Disney / Zac Popik

Is Amanda going to die?

Though Angie was able to infiltrate the GBI floor and take out several of the hostage-takers, one of the cultists got off a shot before going down, and Amanda took the bullet in the chest. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and we don’t know if she’ll recover. 

We’re still creatively figuring everything out,” cocreator Liz Heldens told TV Insider of Amanda’s fate in Season 4. That sounds pretty ominous!

WILL TRENT - “Listening to a Heartbeat” - Unleashed by a domestic terrorist group, a mysterious biological attack runs rampant in Atlanta. As Will and his team race to contain the threat and save countless lives, he’s forced to confront the complex dynamics of his own family. TUESDAY, MAY 13 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Zac Popik) KEVIN DANIELS, JAKE MCLAUGHLIN
Disney / Zac Popik

Will Ormewood recover from his tumor?

After a day spent using his military skills in the field to fend off the convoy attackers, Michael seemed to be in good spirits — until he started getting dizzy and fainted in front of his roommate Faith. Michael was diagnosed with a brain tumor earlier in the season, and he struggled with getting his treatment plan going with the VA in the penultimate episode. Now that it’s likely emergent, will he get the help he needs? And will he survive the tumor?

Executive producer Daniel T. Thomsen told TV Insider what might be ahead in Michael’s future on the show, saying, “One of the things that I think was really kind of cool is we turned Ormewood into an action hero in this episode, which is kind of like showing [him] at his best. It’s like he’s always thinking, he is incredibly physical, he is brave and willing to throw himself into danger and sacrifice himself. He’s a soldier. And then at the very end, all of that gets thrown into question. And I think that what we’re excited about going forward is if all the stuff that we just saw as Ormewood’s brightest moments goes away, or it changes in some way, how does he react to that? What does he discover about himself that can be new, that can make him feel special going forward?”

WILL TRENT - “Listening to a Heartbeat” - Unleashed by a domestic terrorist group, a mysterious biological attack runs rampant in Atlanta. As Will and his team race to contain the threat and save countless lives, he’s forced to confront the complex dynamics of his own family. TUESDAY, MAY 13 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Zac Popik) ERIKA CHRISTENSEN, SCOTT FOLEY
Disney / Zac Popik

Is Angie and Seth's baby a girl?

As Angie crawled through the ventilation shafts to help Amanda, she also grappled with the possibility that she might be having a miscarriage. She decided that the baby was a girl and that if it could just stay in her belly long enough, she’ll do her best to become a good mother to her. That meant she was deciding to keep the baby, but what we don’t know is if it really is a girl. Hopefully, we’ll find out in Season 4.

WILL TRENT - “Listening to a Heartbeat” - Unleashed by a domestic terrorist group, a mysterious biological attack runs rampant in Atlanta. As Will and his team race to contain the threat and save countless lives, he’s forced to confront the complex dynamics of his own family. TUESDAY, MAY 13 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Zac Popik) ERIKA CHRISTENSEN, RAMÓN RODRIGUEZ
Disney / Zac Popik

Is Will ready to move on?

Will was present for the conversation Angie had with Seth (Scott Foley) in which she revealed her decision to keep their baby, so he got a firsthand look at just how happy this budding new family is already. He appeared to quietly grieve the loss of his own future with Angie, but perhaps this will be the turning point that makes him emotionally available to someone else at long last — or it could be exactly the opposite and leave him more closed-off than ever. Only time will tell (and unfortunately, we’ve got quite a while to wait for more episodes).

For what it’s worth, Heldens agreed that “it’s never off the table” between Will and Angie, so ‘shippers of these two shouldn’t despair just yet.

WILL TRENT - ÒAbigail B.Ó - Will teams up with Marion to investigate a chilling child trafficking case, uncovering dark secrets along the way. Meanwhile, Ormewood assists Ariana Madix with personal security, until a seemingly routine intervention escalates into violence. TUESDAY, FEB. 25 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Zac Popik) RAMîN RODRIGUEZ, GINA RODRIGUEZ
Disney / Zac Popik

Will Gina Rodriguez return?

Season 3 saw the introduction of a very promising love interest for Will in Gina Rodriguez’s Marion Alba. The new district attorney connected with him in so many positive ways, but, as he revealed in his disco dance fever dream, he just wasn’t ready to fully move on from Angie. Their breakup left the door open for him to reunite with her, though, so will she ever be back?

Heldens teased of the possibility, “Will still has things he wants to say to her, and I think he has a lot of regret about how that relationship ended. And so I think that door is 100% open.”

WILL TRENT - “Listening to a Heartbeat” - Unleashed by a domestic terrorist group, a mysterious biological attack runs rampant in Atlanta. As Will and his team race to contain the threat and save countless lives, he’s forced to confront the complex dynamics of his own family. TUESDAY, MAY 13 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Zac Popik) YUL VAZQUEZ
Disney / Zac Popik

What will happen with Will and his dad?

One of the biggest developments of the two-part finale for Will Trent was the introduction of Will’s biological father, whom he never knew. Though Will was reluctant to want a relationship with him at first, once Caleb explained the circumstances of his conception and how he really felt about Will’s birth mother, Will seemed open to getting to know him.

So what’s in store for them, Thomsen teased, “We really wanted him to share a lot of DNA with Will — no pun intended… He is in law enforcement, but he’s kind of a different kind of law enforcement guy. He has different beliefs in what his responsibilities are to a community, and we hope that that will put them in conflict going forward, that they’re gonna have to figure some things out about each other and maybe change each other a little bit.”

WILL TRENT - “Listening to a Heartbeat” - Unleashed by a domestic terrorist group, a mysterious biological attack runs rampant in Atlanta. As Will and his team race to contain the threat and save countless lives, he’s forced to confront the complex dynamics of his own family. TUESDAY, MAY 13 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Zac Popik) IANTHA RICHARDSON, YUL VAZQUEZ
Disney / Zac Popik

Will Uncle Antonio ever come back and face Caleb?

Before Caleb’s introduction, Season 2 previously brought a new element of family to Will’s life with the introduction of his Uncle Antonio (John Ortiz) and the whole crew back in Puerto Rico. Will’s late mother was Antonio’s sister, so perhaps he’d like to have a word with Caleb to straighten things out with him, too? 

Thomsen previously expressed an interest in welcoming Uncle Antonio to the show, telling us, “I really want John to come back. And you know, he had a great time working on the show, I think it’s fair to say, and hopefully, we can make it work.”

WILL TRENT - “Listening to a Heartbeat” - Unleashed by a domestic terrorist group, a mysterious biological attack runs rampant in Atlanta. As Will and his team race to contain the threat and save countless lives, he’s forced to confront the complex dynamics of his own family. TUESDAY, MAY 13 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Zac Popik) KEVIN DANIELS
Disney / Zac Popik

Are there any more traitors in the police department?

One of the reasons the anti-toxin convoy with Faith and Michael was attacked is that there was a traitor in their midst who helped the terrorists. His loyalty to the underground organization that wanted to wipe out Atlanta was only identifiable by a hidden mark on his skin, so we have to wonder whether there are any others still in the Atlanta Police Department who aligned with the terrorists and if they’ll be found before it’s too late.

WILL TRENT - ÒThis KidÕs Gonna Be AlrightÓ - Will and Faith dive into the high-profile murder of a famous rapper, uncovering a web of corruption stretching beyond the music industry. Meanwhile, Angie and Ormewood investigate an underground swingerÕs club, where nothing is quite as it seems. TUESDAY, MARCH 11 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Disney/Wilford Harewood) ANTWAYN HOPPER
Disney / Zac Popik

Who will fill the void left by Rafael?

The other person from Will’s past who made a big splash on Will Trent Season 3 was Rafael Wexler (Antwayn Hopper), the gang leader who Will grew up with. After turning state’s evidence against the criminal ring he was part of, he was whisked away to an unknown location to live in safety with his daughter. So will another crime boss come in to fill the void left behind by the retirement of Rafael and the arrests of the Grove Park Boys? And will Will have connections to that person, too?

Will Trent




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune contestant solving the Bonus Round puzzle on May 12,2025
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Blast Bonus Round Puzzle & React to New Twist
Ramón Rodríguez and Iantha Richardson in Will Trent - 'Listening to a Heartbeat'
2
‘Will Trent’ Bosses on That Finale and Season 4 Plans
Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 Episode 8, 'Exodus'
3
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Will Aunt Lydia Be Arrested?
Eric Winter as Tim, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy — 'The Rookie' Season 7 Finale
4
‘The Rookie’ Boss Breaks Down Finale Cliffhanger & Shares Season 8 Details
Nathan Fillion, the cast of 9-1-1 at Disney Upfronts Red Carpet
5
See the Stars of ‘9-1-1,’ ‘The Rookie,’ & More Align for Disney Upfronts (PHOTOS)