Will Amanda Die on ‘Will Trent’? Plus, More Burning Season 4 Questions

The Season 3 finale for Will Trent was a doozy that left several characters in physical jeopardy and others emotionally changed forevermore.

The episode, “Listening to a Heartbeat,” saw the entire city of Atlanta imperiled by a bioterrorism attack that was about to become airborne. Will (Ramón Rodríguez) and his newfound father Caleb (Yul Vazquez) set out to stop the cultists from releasing the aerosolized toxins. Meanwhile, Amanda (Sonja Sohn) was taken hostage at the police station, with Angie (Erika Christensen) trying to save her while enduring what she feared might be a miscarriage but was not. And Faith (Iantha Richardson) and Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) found themselves in the middle of a firefight after the convoy carrying the anti-toxins came under attack. In the process, Amanda took a bullet in the chest, and after he saved the day, Ormewood collapsed at his home.

In other words, a lot happened, and the ending of the episode left us with several burning questions we hope to see answered in Season 4.