Hulk Hogan Dies: Wrestling Legend & ‘Hogan Knows Best’ Star Was 71

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71.

According to TMZ Sports, EMTs were called to Hogan’s home in Clearwater, Florida in the early morning on Thursday, July 24, for a reported “cardiac arrest.” Police and medics were reportedly parked outside of his home on Thursday. TMZ reports Hogan was wheeled out of his home on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, recently denied claims that the wrestler was in a coma. A rep told TMZ Sports in May that Hogan had neck fusion surgery on May 14 and was back at work the next day.

Hogan was born Terry Gene Bollea on August 11, 1953. He recently made a controversial return to WWE for its Netflix debut in January 2025, making an appearance alongside other WWE vets like The Rock, The Undertaker, and John Cena.

More to come on this developing story…