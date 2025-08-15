Brooke Hogan Shuts Down Critics Claiming She’s Using Dad Hulk Hogan’s Death for Attention

Brooke Hogan is setting the record straight on how she’s handling the death of her father, Hulk Hogan.

In a Thursday, August 14, Instagram Story post, Brooke shared a screenshot of a news article claiming she was “loving” the attention from her dad’s passing. “Yeah, I love being in the spotlight crying about my deceased dad in a super low key location while my family’s privacy (including our two children) is being violated without me knowing or having my consent,” she wrote.

“Disrespectfully, 🖕🏼OFF,” Brooke continued. “I can’t go within my own neighborhood to watch a sunset and think of my dad? You people are SICK. I wish you the karma you deserve.”

Brooke, 37, is the eldest of Hulk and his ex-wife Linda Hogan‘s two children. The former couple, who were married from 1983 to 2009, also shared a son, Nick Hogan, 35. Hulk was married to Jennifer McDaniel from 2010 to 2021 and later tied the knot with his wife, Sky Daily, in 2023.

News broke on July 24 that Hulk had died at the age of 71. Per TMZ Sports, EMTs responded to a reported “cardiac arrest” at the athlete’s Clearwater, Florida, home. Hulk was wheeled out of his house and into an ambulance and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. His cause of death was later confirmed as acute myocardial infarction, a.k.a. a heart attack.

“My Dearest Daddy, You were my everything, and I will always be your girl. I am PROUD to be your daughter—for all the love, light, and goodness you brought into this world,” Brooke wrote alongside pics of herself and her father over the years via Instagram on July 29. “Thank you for choosing me in this lifetime, and for loving me so deeply. Our bond is eternal. That truth brings me comfort and hope, even in your absence. I love you more than all the stars in the sky, 4LifeAfterLife. Forever yours, Brooke.”

Hulk was laid to rest during a private funeral in Florida on August 5. While Nick and Linda were among the service’s attendees, Brooke took to Instagram that same day to explain why she, her husband, Steven Oleksy, and their twins, Oliver and Molly, chose not to go to the memorial.

“My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn’t want one. And although I know people grieve in many ways – and I’m so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how…privately…the way that made me feel the closest to him,” she captioned photos of herself and her family enjoying a day at the beach. “The only thing missing today was him in is pop up lawn chair watching the waves… and the sunset 💔.”

Brooke noted that she chose to honor her dad by taking her kids to the beach and putting them “in the same salty waters you loved.” She added. “Molly loved the water. I think she’ll be a ‘little fish’ as you called me. We love you and honor the things that made you so special. Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby, and brought us closer to you. I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you. Rest in heaven, Daddy❤️.”