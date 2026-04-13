‘Abbott Elementary’: Did Janine & Gregory Break Up?

What To Know Abbott Elementary‘s latest episode left the fate of Janine and Gregory’s relationship uncertain.

Can the pair reconcile in the upcoming installment, “Night Out”?

Abbott Elementary‘s fifth season threw fans a major twist in the episode, “Trip,” as Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) butted heads over where to take a vacation. But is it the breaking point for their relationship?

While the couple had settled on going to the Outer Banks in North Carolina, they couldn’t agree on a mode of transportation, as Gregory wanted to save money by driving and Janine wanted to save time by flying. As they couldn’t agree on transportation, Gregory decided to change the trip location to Atlantic City, despite Janine’s wish to travel outside of the tri-state area.

Thinking it was the perfect compromise, Gregory doesn’t see Janine’s issue with switching the location so they could drive a reasonable distance, but Janine tried to point out that she was fine spending extra money for plane tickets because she wanted to go to the Outer Banks.

Fighting over the details in their apartment, Janine lamented, “This shouldn’t be that hard. I mean, if we cannot figure out something like this, then how are we even gonna make it together?”

“We won’t if we can’t get on the same page,” Gregory responded with frustration evident in his tone. The situation puts the couple at an impasse to the point that Janine floats the worst-case scenario…

“Then maybe we should break up,” she offers. What follows is a loaded look without any words, leaving us to wonder about the fate of the show’s fan-favorite couple.

The twist is especially heartbreaking considering the pair recently moved into a shared apartment. Can they overcome this hurdle? Fans will have to tune into the next episode, “Night Out,” which teases that Janine and Gregory will have a night out.

Does that mean reconciliation is closer than not? Let us know your theories about what’s next for Janine and Gregory, and keep an eye out for their current relationship status when the latest installment airs.

Abbott Elementary, Season 5, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30, ABC